Odisha can develop only if corrupt, inefficient BJD govt is thrown out: Amit Shah

Updated: April 27, 2019 4:50:20 PM

Addressing a rally here in the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said people across the country have resolved that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again.

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said that Odisha can develop only if the “corrupt and inefficient” BJD government is thrown out. Addressing a rally here in the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said people across the country have resolved that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again.

“However, it is not enough for the people of Odisha if Modi becomes the prime minister again unless the inefficient and corrupt Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government is thrown out,” Shah said. “I have already addressed election meetings in 261 Lok Sabha constituencies. From east to west and north to south, I could hear people chant Modi, Modi,” he said. It is clear that the whole country has resolved to make Modi the prime minister once again, the BJP chief claimed.

Claiming that the rising popularity of BJP is giving sleepless nights to BJD, Shah said that the people of Odisha must vote the BJP to power, both at the Centre and in the state, for speedy development. Speaking about chit fund scams in the state, the BJP president said, “All those involved in chit fund scam will be jailed within 90 days when the BJP forms the government in the state.”

Similarly, many BJD leaders and officers were involved in the multi-crore mining scam, he said, adding, they will be brought to book also. Hitting out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah asked people whether they want “tired and corrupt chief minister who is unable to speak Odia language to continue or replace him with a strong leader”.

Shah also hit out at previous Congress-led UPA Government accusing it of having failed to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held together in the state. The fourth phase is scheduled to be held on April 29.

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams and asserted all those involved in these scandals will be jailed in 90 days if the party comes to power in the state. Addressing a rally in this mineral-rich belt under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged that BJD MAs, MPs and officers were involved in both chit fund and mining scams, but the culprits went scot-free.

“Chit fund looteras and mining mafia were not put behind the bars as Naveen Patnaik protected them,” the BJP chief alleged and asserted the culprits would land in jail within 90 days if his party forms government in Odisha after elections. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously in four phases. The fourth phase will be held on Monday.

Shah said no action was taken by the BJD government to recover money from the mining mafias as per the recommendation of the M B Shah Commission. Hitting out at Patnaik government, Shah said the centre provided Rs 6,000 crore to the state under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for the development of tribals, but the state government failed to utilise the funds.

Basic necessities of the people like roads, drinking water, electricity and healthcare facilities could not be provided as the chief minister is unable to understand Odia. Lamenting that Patnaik failed to learn Odia in last 20 years, Shah said people must choose an Odia-speaking chief minister who can understand their problems and redress them. Patnaik is serving as CM continously since 2000.

Making a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi’s working style, Shah said Modi works 18 hours a day and has not taken a single leave in the last 20 years. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi goes on leave every two months, he said mockingly.

