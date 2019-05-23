  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Odisha Assembly election results Live updates: Counting for 147 seats to begin shortly

Odisha Assembly election results Live updates: Counting for 147 seats to begin shortly

By: |
Updated:May 23, 2019 7:18:55 am

Odisha Assembly election results 2019: The major parties in fray in the election are - the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Odisha assembly election, Odisha assembly election 2019, Odisha assembly election 2019 dates, Odisha assembly election 2019 result date, Odisha assembly election 2019 results, Odisha election, Odisha election result, Odisha election news, Odisha election result 2019, Odisha election news today, Odisha election result 2019 news, Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik news, Naveen Patnaik bjd, Naveen Patnaik Odisha sarkar, Naveen Patnaik Odisha cm, Naveen Patnaik Odisha election, Naveen Patnaik Odisha newsOdisha Assembly election results 2019: The voting for 147 assembly seats was held in the four phases on April 11, 18, 23, and 29.

Odisha Assembly election results 2019: The counting of votes for the Odisha Legislative Assembly election will begin shortly. The voting for 147 assembly seats was held in the four phases on April 11, 18, 23, and 29. The current term of the Odisha assembly will expire on May 24, 2019. The major parties in fray in the election are – Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has contested from two assembly seats – Hinjili (Ganjam) and Bijepur (Bargarh).

READ ALSO | Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am

The counting is likely to be delayed than its national counterparts because of the simultaneous counting for both state Assembly election and Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

The exit polls for Odisha Legislative Assembly elections conducted by Kanak News and News18 Odia forecasted that incumbent BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will return back to power once again. The exit polls have also predicted that BJD may get around 85 seats, while BJP is set to get 26 seats, Congress 12 seats and other 24 seats. In the previous assembly election held in 2014, the Biju Janata Dal won 117 seats out of 147, emerging as the single largest party with more than two-thirds majority in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. A party needs a minimum of 74 seats to form the government.

Live Blog

Odisha Assembly elections LIVE Updates

07:18 (IST)23 May 2019
BJD to get around 97 assembly seats, says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggested that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may get around 97 seats in the state assembly. It also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get around 36 seats and Congress 10 seats.

07:16 (IST)23 May 2019
Counting of votes to take place across 63 counting centres at 8 am

The counting of votes will commence from 8 am at 63 counting centres across the state. Every counting centre will have at least seven tables each for the Assembly seats. Elaborate security has been made at all the counting centres. 

07:13 (IST)23 May 2019
Odisha unit of Congress party accepted defeat

When each and every political parties are busy with the seat calculation, the Odisha unit of Congress party has accepted defeat. The grand old party has also expressed doubt on retaining the LoP (Leader of Oppositions) in the state.

07:09 (IST)23 May 2019
Jay Panda on new CM

Former BJD leader Jay Panda on Tuesday said that he is happy to join the saffron party. In an interview with news agency ANI, Panda said that he is happy to carry out the responsibility the BJP will give him. He also said that BJP has a lot of talent and whoever will take the responsibility, all will cooperate with each other.

06:59 (IST)23 May 2019
295 candidates contesting Odisha assembly poll has assets over Rs 1 crore

A total of 295 candidates out of 1,121 candidates, contesting 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. According to a survey done by Odisha Election Watch and ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms), BJD chief and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assets worth more than Rs 60 crore.

06:51 (IST)23 May 2019
Exit poll predicts the formation of BJD govt in Odisha

According to News 18 Odio- Kanak News exit poll, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will form the next government in Odisha. The exit poll has predicted that BJD will get 85 seats in the Odisha assembly while BJP will get 25 seats. It also predicted that Congress will get 12 seats only.

06:34 (IST)23 May 2019
A triangular contest in Odisha Assembly elections

Out of the 147 state assembly seats, 88 are general, 25 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 34 are for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJD, BJP and the Congress. The BJD is in power in the state since March 2000. On May 19, 2019, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya had claimed that party will get big electoral success in Odisha.

06:19 (IST)23 May 2019
Tight security arrangement has been placed for counting of votes

The tight security and administrative arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled during the four phases in the recently held Odisha elections. About 172 platoons of Special Armed Police and 69 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed.

However, both BJD and BJP has dismissed the projections and said that the results on May 23, 2019, will be different. BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP PK Deb have claimed that party will secure a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, while BJP state president Basant Panda said that saffron party will form the government in the state.
Switch to Hindi Edition