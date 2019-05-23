Odisha Assembly election results Live updates: Counting for 147 seats to begin shortly

Odisha Assembly election results 2019: The counting of votes for the Odisha Legislative Assembly election will begin shortly. The voting for 147 assembly seats was held in the four phases on April 11, 18, 23, and 29. The current term of the Odisha assembly will expire on May 24, 2019. The major parties in fray in the election are - Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has contested from two assembly seats \u2013 Hinjili (Ganjam) and Bijepur (Bargarh). READ ALSO |\u00a0Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am The counting is likely to be delayed than its national counterparts because of the simultaneous counting for both state Assembly election and Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage The exit polls for Odisha Legislative Assembly elections conducted by Kanak News and News18 Odia forecasted that incumbent BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will return back to power once again. The exit polls have also predicted that BJD may get around 85 seats, while BJP is set to get 26 seats, Congress 12 seats and other 24 seats.\u00a0In the previous assembly election held in 2014, the Biju Janata Dal won 117 seats out of 147, emerging as the single largest party with more than two-thirds majority in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. A party needs a minimum of 74 seats to form the government.