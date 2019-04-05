NPP to back BJP in Arunachal debut, will extend support in 1 Lok Sabha seat, 27 Assembly segments

NPP President Conrad K Sangma (PTI Photo)

The National People’s Party (NPP), which is contesting elections in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time, has decided to back the BJP in one of two parliamentary constituencies in the state and the assembly seats that come under it. Arunachal will hold simultaneous polling to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly on April 11. The NPP has fielded 30 nominees for the state polls and one candidate from the Arunachal West parliamentary seat.

Gicho Kabak, the state unit president of the NPP, said the party has decided to support BJP candidate Tapir Gao from Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, in accordance with the instructions of the high command. The district committees have also expressed their willingness to back the BJP candidates in the 27 assembly segments that come under the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, he said.

“The NPP will support nominees of the BJP in the eastern seats, where the party has not put up candidates,” the party state president said. Kabak also clarified that the party was open to post-poll alliance with the BJP in the state. “The NPP does not have any pre-poll agreement with the BJP in Arunachal, but a post-poll alliance is imminent as the two parties are allies in Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland,” Kabak added.