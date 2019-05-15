‘Not done!’ Supreme Court fumes over delay in release of activist arrested for posting Mamata’s morphed image

Updated: May 15, 2019 12:39:13 PM

The apex court's observation came after counsel for Sharma's brother mentioned the matter before it and said that despite the court's order on Tuesday the activist has not been released from jail.

Priyanka Sharma, Supreme Court, BJP, Mamata Banerjee morphed photo, West Bengal government, lok sabha polls 2019, morphed image of mamata banerjeeFirst of all the arrest was prima facie arbitrary,? the bench said and warned it would issue contempt against officials concerned if Sharma is not released immediately from jail. (IE)

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as “prima facie arbitrary” the arrest of BJP’s youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma for allegedly posting morphed image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The apex court’s observation came after counsel for Sharma’s brother mentioned the matter before it and said that despite the court’s order on Tuesday the activist has not been released from jail. However, the counsel appearing for the West Bengal government told a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna that Sharma has been released from jail at around 9:40 am on Wednesday. “This is not done.

First of all the arrest was prima facie arbitrary,” the bench said and warned it would issue contempt against officials concerned if Sharma is not released immediately from jail. The bench then asked the counsel representing Sharma’s brother Rajib Sharma to take instruction on whether she has been released from jail or not. After a few minutes the counsel apprised the court that she has been released from jail. The apex court had yesterday granted bail to Sharma and had asked her to tender a “written apology” at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme on Banerjee.

