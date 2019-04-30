‘Nobody fighting for common man’: 48-year-old pav bhaji seller from Bihar tries his luck from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat

Driven by the desire to make the system friendly for the common man, a pav bhaji seller in Gurugram is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. Kusheshwar Bhagat, 48, who hails from Bihar, owns a small shop in Gurugram, neighbouring Delhi, where he sells pav bhaji to earn his livelihood. Bhagat said that he is contesting elections for the third time. Before this, he had contested Assembly elections in Haryana in 2009 and 2014. It is Bhagat's strong belief that to fix the system, one needs to become a part of it. The idea to contest elections first struck Bhagat in 2009 when he saw common people facing hardships in getting their children admitted to school. In 2009, when his kids were in the school, he noticed a few parents facing difficulties because of the messy system. Bhagat said that he realised that the only solution was to fight the system from within. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhagat said this was precisely the reason that propelled him into joining politics as there was "nobody fighting for the common man today". Bhagat lives in Delhi and owns a pav bhaji stall in Gurugram. In 2014, when Assembly polls were held in Haryana, Bhagat had contested from Gurugram and came a distant sixth out of 22 candidates. He had topped the list of independent candidates with 7,821 votes. Bhagat informed that he was even approached by a few smaller political parties to contest the election on their symbol. But he chose not to join any political party and try his luck as an independent because there is a risk of having a reputation ruined. Bhagat's stall serves as his publicity vehicle, with \u2018Contesting. MP, MLA, Gurugram\u2019 written alongside \u2018Best Pav Bhaji\u2019. He is contesting against BJP's sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav and INLD's Virender Rana. Likewise, a burger vendor in Ludhiana is also contesting the election as an independent candidate because he wants to take on the education mafia and ensure a good education for the poor. Burger vendor Ravinder Pal Singh is contesting election against SAD leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu and AAP's Tejpal Singh Gill.