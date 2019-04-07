No talks with AAP for alliance in Haryana, Punjab: Congress

By: | Updated: April 7, 2019 10:10 PM

"There's no talk on alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states)," Surjewala said Sunday at a press conference where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- "Ab Hoga Nyay".

AAP for alliance, Haryana, Punjab, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha polls 2019, Sheila DikshitOn Saturday, an AAP leader said the party will firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi only if Rahul Gandhi’s party agrees to fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Haryana and Chandigarh too.

The Congress Sunday said it was not in talks with the AAP or any other party for alliance in Haryana and Punjab, and will soon declare its candidates for the two states. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is yet to reach a decision on stitching an alliance with the AAP in the national capital. On Saturday, an AAP leader said the party will firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi only if Rahul Gandhi’s party agrees to fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Haryana and Chandigarh too.

“There’s no talk on alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states),” Surjewala said Sunday at a press conference where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — “Ab Hoga Nyay”.

Also read:  Will PM Modi have courage to fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, asks Shashi Tharoor 

“The party is yet to reach a decision on forging an alliance with the AAP in Delhi,” he added. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had Saturday discussed the issue again with his party leaders from the city. Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party’s national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi’s residence.

As another pre-condition for firming up an alliance, the AAP has asked the Congress to openly declare its support to full statehood for Delhi. The AAP has reportedly conveyed to the Congress that it would support the grand old party in Chandigarh if it gets to contest three seats in Haryana – Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. No talks with AAP for alliance in Haryana, Punjab: Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition