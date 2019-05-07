No Ram Mandir No Modi’: Computer Baba, whom Shivraj accorded minister status, pledges support to Digvijaya Singh

As thousands of sadhus gathered in Bhopal to pledge their support for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh, Computer Baba, who was given the status of a minister by the previous BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hit out at the saffron party saying it did not fulfil its promise of building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during five years of its rule. Computer Baba had resigned from the government alleging that the BJP failed to fulfil its promise on action against illegal sand mining on the banks of River Narmada. After coming to power in the state following the Assembly elections in December last year, the Congress appointed him as chairman of the river trust before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed. Slamming the BJP on Tuesday, he said, \u201cBJP could not construct Ram Mandir in five years of its rule. No Ram Mandir, No Modi\u201d. Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, also performed a puja in presence of Computer Baba and other sadhus today. Thousands of sadhus have gathered in Bhopal and will also campaign for Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections slated to be held during the sixth phase on May 12. Computer Baba, who had earlier announced his support for Digvijaya Singh, had called the former state chief minister a true bhakt of Narmada. Pledging his support for Singh, he had said that he and other Sadhus are with those who undertook Narmada Parikrama and not with those who were on jail yatra. He was referring to 3300-sq km circumambulation of the Narmada by the senior Congress leader and the years BJP candidate spent in jail. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi gets EC clean chit in two more cases Speaking to Indian Express, Computer Baba had also said he won't call Pragya a sadhvi as she was accused of unlawful activities like blasts and murder. He also pointed out that Sadhvi Pragya had made an indecent comment against martyr Hemant Karkare. Baba also observed that Sadhya Pragya was fielded by BJP as former BJP CMs Uma Bharati and Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided not to contest.