No Ram Mandir No Modi’: Computer Baba, whom Shivraj accorded minister status, pledges support to Digvijaya Singh

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 1:30:07 PM

Thousands of sadhus have gathered in Bhopal and will also campaign for Digvijay Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Computer Baba, who had earlier announced his support for Digvijaya Singh, had called the former state chief minister a true bhakt of Narmada. (ANI)

As thousands of sadhus gathered in Bhopal to pledge their support for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh, Computer Baba, who was given the status of a minister by the previous BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hit out at the saffron party saying it did not fulfil its promise of building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during five years of its rule.

Computer Baba had resigned from the government alleging that the BJP failed to fulfil its promise on action against illegal sand mining on the banks of River Narmada. After coming to power in the state following the Assembly elections in December last year, the Congress appointed him as chairman of the river trust before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed. Slamming the BJP on Tuesday, he said, “BJP could not construct Ram Mandir in five years of its rule. No Ram Mandir, No Modi”.

Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, also performed a puja in presence of Computer Baba and other sadhus today. Thousands of sadhus have gathered in Bhopal and will also campaign for Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections slated to be held during the sixth phase on May 12.

Computer Baba, who had earlier announced his support for Digvijaya Singh, had called the former state chief minister a true bhakt of Narmada. Pledging his support for Singh, he had said that he and other Sadhus are with those who undertook Narmada Parikrama and not with those who were on jail yatra. He was referring to 3300-sq km circumambulation of the Narmada by the senior Congress leader and the years BJP candidate spent in jail.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi gets EC clean chit in two more cases

Speaking to Indian Express, Computer Baba had also said he won’t call Pragya a sadhvi as she was accused of unlawful activities like blasts and murder. He also pointed out that Sadhvi Pragya had made an indecent comment against martyr Hemant Karkare. Baba also observed that Sadhya Pragya was fielded by BJP as former BJP CMs Uma Bharati and Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided not to contest.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. No Ram Mandir No Modi’: Computer Baba, whom Shivraj accorded minister status, pledges support to Digvijaya Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition