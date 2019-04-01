No Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal confirms Rahul Gandhi refused proposal

No Congress and AAP alliance in Delhi, confirms Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal’s remark comes a day after reports claimed that Delhi Congress has already shortlisted seven names for all the parliamentary seats in the national capital and the same has been forwarded to the high command for final assent.

Kejriwal told PTI that he had met Rahul Gandhi recently but the former categorically refused to join ranks with AAP for the general election. “Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi,” Kejriwal told reporters at the Delhi airport.

When asked about Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit’s comment that Kejriwal never approached her party for alliance in Delhi, he replied, “We have met Rahul Gandhi. Dikshit is not that important leader.”

The AAP national convener had pleaded the Congress for an electoral pact in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls but it couldn’t materialise due to difference within the grand old party.

A PTI report on Sunday claimed that even though the final decision with regard to AAP-Congress alliance rests with Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party has decided to go solo. The party’s Delhi unit leadership met at Dikhit’s residence on Saturday night to finalise the names. The names have been sent to the Congress high command.

Last Monday, Rahul had summoned the party’s Delhi unit leadership to seek their opinion on the matter. While Dikshit and three working presidents — Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf said that they are opposed to an alliance with the AAP, the three former Delhi Congress chiefs — Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely favored an alliance with AAP.

Citing a to party source, the PTI report said that the biggest question before the Congress is how it will face the AAP in the 2020 Assembly elections. Both the Congress and AAP are rivals in Delhi and Punjab. In the previous assembly elections, the Congress had drawn a blank on 70 members Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. Kejriwal wanted to contest elections in an agreement with the Congress to dislodge the BJP which pocketed all the seven seats in 2014.