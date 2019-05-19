Nitish Kumar’s advice to EC: Election process too long, should wrap up in two-three phases

By: |
Updated: May 19, 2019 8:29:51 AM

Nitish Kumar is also the president of Janata Dal (United). Kumar said that he will write to all political parties chiefs to deliberate on the matter.

Nitish Kumar, Lok Sabha elections 2019Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants Election Commission to wrap up elections in two-three phases

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday suggested preponing the Lok Sabha elections to February or postponing for October-November to provide relief to people from the scorching heat. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan in Patna, Kumar also advised that elections should not be held over such a long duration, adding that elections should wrap up in two-three phases. He added that there should not be a huge gap between the two phases.p elections

“The elections should wrap up early so that it is convenient for voters. It’s very hot. The elections should be held in consultation between parties and there should not be a very long gap between two phases,” he said.

“There was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this. All the parties should think about this,” he said.

In the seventh phase, a total of 59 parliamentary seats are going to polls. According to Election Commission data, over 10.1 crore people are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase. The states where polling is taking place today include Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), Bihar (8 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3), Punjab (13) and Chandigarh (1). In 2014, the BJP had won 30 of 59 seats.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi is going to polls in this phase. Results will be declared on May 23.

