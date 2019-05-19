Nitish Kumar wants BJP to sack Pragya Thakur for ‘Godse a patriot’ comment

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 10:57:08 AM

BJP leader Pragya Thakur had last week stirred a controversy with her remark that Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

Nathuram Godse, Nitish Kumar, Pragya ThakurNitish Kumar slams Pragya Thakur for calling Godse a patriot

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh’s remark wherein she had described Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot. Speaking to reporters in Patna after exercising his franchise, Kumar said that there should be no compromise and sought from the BJP to sack Thakur from the party.

“It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement,” he told reporters when asked about his party’s stand on Thakur’s remark that triggered a massive controversy just ahead of the last and seventh phase polling.

“This nation is Bapu Rashtra and no compromises will be made on crime, corruption and communalism,” he added.

Thakur had last week stirred a controversy with her remark that Godse was a patriot. “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election,” she had said while responding to actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan’s statement that independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu — Nathuram Godse.

Though Thakur later apologised, the opposition attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and sought from the BJP to clear its stand on Godse.

Reacting to Thakur’s remark, PM Modi in a television interview said that he will “never be able to forgive” Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. He also noted that such statements can’t be tolerated in a civilised society.

“She has apologised. That is a different thing. But in my heart, I cannot forgive her,” he had said.

On Friday, when BJP president Amit Shah was asked about Thakur’s remark, he said that the party has taken her remark seriously and a show cause notice has been issued to her. He also dissociated party from Thakur’s statement. He said that the party will take appropriate action after her reply to the notice.

Pragya Thakur is up against Congress’ two-time Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal parliamentary seat.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Nitish Kumar wants BJP to sack Pragya Thakur for ‘Godse a patriot’ comment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition