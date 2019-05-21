Nitish Kumar slams Opposition’s cry over EVMs, calls allegations ‘bogus’

New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019 2:47:33 PM

After the Exit Polls were declared, a number of Opposition leaders have voiced their concerns on EVMs.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday rubbished concerns raised by Opposition parties over attempts by the ruling party at the Centre to manipulate EVMs for favourable results. Reacting to the Opposition’s move to try and blame the EVM for their projected losses, Kumar said there was nothing wrong with the voting machines and that elections became transparent after they were introduced. Targetting the Opposition, he added that parties that sense ending up on the losing side speak of discrepancies in polls.

“Questions on EVM is bogus. After the introduction of EVMs, elections have become transparent. It’s a technology which has been questioned multiple times and has been answered by EC. The faction which begins losing says there were discrepancies in elections. It’s not new”, he said.

After the Exit Polls were declared a number of Opposition leaders have voiced their concerns on EVMs. On Monday, Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter saying, “Entire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM @narendramodi’s rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballet paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud.”

On Monday, speaking to ANI, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, “There are many problems in the counting process. The Election Commission should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated and that control panels will be changed. The poll body has given scope for suspicion”.

Almost all Exit Polls on Sunday predicted the return of the NDA Government returning to power with a majority. Even as Today’s Chanakya and India Today-Axis 339 to 365 seats for NDA, it suggested 77 to 108 seats for UPA and 69-95 seats for others. In a similar fashion, Times Now-VMR predicted 306 seats for NDA, 142 seats for UPA with Others getting 94. Republic-CVoter exit poll gave NDA 287 seats, 128 seats for UPA and Others getting 127 seats.

