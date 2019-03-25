Nitin Gadkari’s dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra! Says travel on Ganga, drinking its water not possible under UPA

Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari takes a smart jive at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Ganga yatra! Hailing the Ganga cleaning project undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would not have have been able to drink Ganga water during UPA tenure. Gadkari also said that if his ministry had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could Priyanka Gandhi have travelled on it? Gadkari was taking a dig at Priyanka after her visit to the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In mid-March, Priyanka undertook a three-day visit to the state for the party’s campaign and offered prayers at Lette Hanuman temple near Sangam and other temples. She also took a boat-ride from Allahabad to Varanasi. She also offered prayers on the banks of ‘Sangam’ which is a confluence of the mythical river Saraswati, Ganga and Yamuna.

Talking about ‘Clean Ganga Mission’, Gadkari said that the central government has undertaken around 288 projects at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. He said that along with Ganga, works have been going on its tributaries and channels. In Delhi alone, projects of Rs 4,500 crore were being developed. He revealed that during the Kumbh Mela, the water of river Ganga was pure and untainted. Gadkari has said that 70 to 80 per cent of the Ganga will be cleaned by March 2019 and exuded confidence will be totally cleaned by 2020, as per ANI report.

Earlier, Gadkari had said that the construction of highway projects was going at a rate of 34 km per day in March. However, the central government has set a target of building 40 km per day, Gadkari was quoted as saying by HT that the Road Transport and Highways Ministry saved Indian banks of piling up of non-performing assets worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Gadkari claimed that when he took over the ministry 403 projects were stuck. Around 97 percent of those pending projects have been cleared, Gadkari was quoted as saying.