Nirmala Sitharaman hits back after Mayawati’s personal attack on PM Modi, says ‘women in BJP are absolutely safe’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 5:51:22 PM

Mayawati made a bizarre and personal attack on PM Modi earlier in the day.

Nirmala Sitharaman , mayawati, pm modi, pm narendra modi, bjp, congressNirmala Sitharaman (ANI)

Hours after BSP chief former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati made a personal attack on PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back saying that all women leaders and members are safe in the party and have a good professional relationship.

“Absolutely disappointing and shocking for her to speak so ill about PM and his personal life, and women in BJP. Behen Mayawati please be assured we are all absolutely safe, secure and have good professional relationships in our party,” she told ANI.

Earlier in the morning, Mayawati, in a bizarre and personal attack on PM Modi, alleged that women in the saffron party feel scared when of their husbands meet with the PM as they fear that they might also “abandon their wives like him”.

“I have come to know that in BJP, married women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives. It is extremely shameful. How can he respect others’ sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?,” she said in a press release issued in Lucknow.

“Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji,” Mayawati added.

Also read: BJP slams Kamal Haasan’s remark, accuses him of indulging in ‘divisive vote bank politics’

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief, while reacting to Modi’s silence on Alwar gangrape case, also alleged that the PM was trying to play dirty politics over the incident. Mayawati alleged that Modi was trying to leverage the incident for gains in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati said, her party was saddened by the incident and could withdraw support to the Congress led government for not taking prompt action in the incident.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Nirmala Sitharaman hits back after Mayawati’s personal attack on PM Modi, says ‘women in BJP are absolutely safe’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition