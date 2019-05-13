Nirmala Sitharaman hits back after Mayawati’s personal attack on PM Modi, says ‘women in BJP are absolutely safe’

Hours after BSP chief former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati made a personal attack on PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back saying that all women leaders and members are safe in the party and have a good professional relationship. \u201cAbsolutely disappointing and shocking for her to speak so ill about PM and his personal life, and women in BJP. Behen Mayawati please be assured we are all absolutely safe, secure and have good professional relationships in our party,\u201d she told ANI. Earlier in the morning, Mayawati, in a bizarre and personal attack on PM Modi, alleged that women in the saffron party feel scared when of their husbands meet with the PM as they fear that they might also "abandon their wives like him". \u201cI have come to know that in BJP, married women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives. It is extremely shameful. How can he respect others' sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?," she said in a press release issued in Lucknow. "Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji," Mayawati added. Also read:\u00a0BJP slams Kamal Haasan's remark, accuses him of indulging in 'divisive vote bank politics' The Bahujan Samaj Party chief, while reacting to Modi's silence on Alwar gangrape case, also alleged that the PM was trying to play dirty politics over the incident. Mayawati alleged that Modi was trying to leverage the incident for gains in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati said, her party was saddened by the incident and could withdraw support to the Congress led government for not taking prompt action in the incident.