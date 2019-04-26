New India gives befitting reply to terror: PM Narendra Modi

By:
Varanasi | Published: April 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also referred to the recent bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, saying innocent people observing Easter lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday stressed on national security, saying a New India gives a befitting reply to terrorism. Addressing a meeting after a massive show of strength in his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said his government had dealt effectively against terrorism. In an apparent reference to the Balakot air strike after Pakistan-based militants killed 40 para-military men in Pulwama, he said the world now backed India in its fight against terror.

Modi also referred to the recent bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, saying innocent people observing Easter lost their lives. The prime minister will file his nomination papers Friday, seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from the constituency. Modi said he will not claim that whatever he had wished for the constituency had come true during the last five years. But the pace and the direction of its development are right, he said.

He said while the last five years of his government were about sincere effort, the next five years will be about results. Earlier, Modi’s roadshow drew a massive crowd. Modi was joined by BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders in the temple town, on a day the Congress ended speculation over its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting against him by announcing Ajay Rai’s candidature.

