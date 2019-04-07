Netas ditching SUVs? Election season has no impact on utility vehicles sales

By Pritish Raj

Netas and political party workers might be going from pillar to post in convoys of SUVs to campaign for elections, but SUV sales remain lacklustre despite poll season. This would be the third consecutive general election when there was no surge in SUV sales.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Bolero and Scorpio, had shot up 46% year-on-year (y-o-y) in February 2004, ahead of the general elections which were held in April-May. In March 2004, volumes grew over 7% y-o-y. However, during the two months ahead of the 2009 and 2014 general elections, sales of large-size cars were down by an average around 10% y-o-y and 7% y-o-y, respectively, data collated by Society of Indian Automobile (SIAM) showed.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said earlier political parties used to borrow vehicles from the companies for election campaigning, which were returned after about two months and sold by the carmakers at lower prices. “I believe that is not happening anymore, probably because ethical standards have improved or social media interaction suffices for some portion of the canvassing,” Bhargava told FE.

In February this year, utility vehicles grew at a tepid 3% y-o-y and dealer interactions indicate that demand in March is also sluggish. “The enquiries for utility vehicles are average, even lesser than normal since the past two months,” a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) dealer said.

Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst, forecasting, at IHS Markit, feels a lot of campaigning happens on platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp, which were not there 10 years ago. “However, door-to-door connect is still of paramount importance to political bodies,” he added. While the overall passenger vehicle industry is witnessing a slowdown post July 2018 due to several factors such as hike in insurance premium and costlier finance, availability of more means to reach out to the electorate has dampened demand of utility vehicles.

According to VG Ramakrishnan, managing partner, Avanteum Advisors, earlier volumes of SUVs were less and as a result election buying showed a surge in the segment. “Now the segment has widened due to several products and, therefore, purchases for election purpose do not reflect much in the growth,” Ramakrishnan added.