‘Need time for treatment’: Arun Jaitley writes to Narendra Modi, says won’t be part of new Cabinet

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has confirmed that he won't be part of the new Modi government that will be sworn-in on Thursday. Jaitley was handling the crucial Finance portfolio in the previous Modi government. In a letter written to Narendra Modi, Jaitley has formally requested the Prime Minister to relieve him as he needs time for himself. "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," he said.