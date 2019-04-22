NDA has shown that running honest government is possible in this country: PM Narendra Modi

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 6:48 PM

The prime minister targeted the previous UPA government saying that it pressured the banks to give loan to "its millionaire friends, but our government gave loans to poor, tribals and youths under the MUDRA scheme".

NDA, running honest government, india, Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha polls, election 2019, NDA has shown that running honest government is possible in this country: PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the NDA has shown that running an honest government is possible in the country and accused the Congress of cheating people for seven decades. Addressing an election rally here, Modi said that his government has taken decisive action against terrorism while the opposition has let down the country with the “saboot gang” seeking proof of the Balakot air strike. “The NDA has shown that running an honest government in the country is possible. With your support a new tradition of honesty is being established in the entire country,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister targeted the previous UPA government saying that it pressured the banks to give loan to “its millionaire friends, but our government gave loans to poor, tribals and youths under the MUDRA scheme”.

Read Also| Congress has weakened India’s stand on terrorism on several occasions, says Rajnath Singh

“Now, if someone has fled abroad, either he will have to return or he will be extradited just like Michel ‘mama’ of Naamdaars. If any rich does not return money taken as loans from bank, then he will not be able to sleep comfortably,” he said referring to British-national Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case who was arrested after his extradition from Dubai. He said the upcoming polls are very important for those who are going to vote for the first time.

“Those who are born in 21st century will nurture and realise their dreams in this century. A strong foundation will be laid in the next five years,” Modi said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. NDA has shown that running honest government is possible in this country: PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition