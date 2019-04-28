NCP leader Majeed Memon defends Shatrughan Sinha over his Jinnah remark

Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon has jumped into the defence of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha who on Saturday stirred a controversy with his remark on Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Menon said that BJP leaders should rethink before calling Sinha an anti-national because he was a worker of the saffron party till recent time. "Amit Shah should note that till yesterday he (Shatrughan Sinha) was with them, if he said something anti-national then it is their teaching," Memon said. The NCP leader also sought to play the minority card, saying, "He (Jinnah) made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan Sinha anti-national." Sinha on Saturday stoked a massive controversy when he said that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah was among the leaders of the Congress family who played a crucial role in India's Independence. "The Congress family belongs to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi who played the biggest and the most significant role in India's progress and Independence. This is the reason why I have come here. I have joined the Congress for the first and last time and will not turn back now," Sinha said. Sinha quit the BJP earlier this month after he was denied a ticket to contest from Patna Sahib seat. He then joined the Congress and is seeking re-election from his home constituency on a grand old party's ticket. The BJP raked up the issue with its president Amit Shah alleging that the Congress' real face has been exposed. "Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to the Congress. Now he says that Jinnah was also a great man like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country. It is their character," he said. Later, Sinha issued a clarification that it just a slip of tongue. The BJP even tweeted a caricature of Congress leaders including Indira Gandhi along with Jinnah to say Jinnah is a part of the Congress family.