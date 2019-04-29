Navjot Singh Sidhu’s mid-election advice to voters: One wrong vote can make your child a ‘chaiwaala’

Published: April 29, 2019 5:52:16 PM

Sidhu was referring to Modi's campaign 'main bhi chowkidar' which began after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of corruption in the Rafale deal and called him 'chowkidar chor hai'.

Sidhu was referring to Modi's campaign 'main bhi chowkidar' which began after Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of corruption in the Rafale deal and called him 'chowkidar chor hai'. (IE)

Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advised people not to vote for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) if they don’t want to see their children become a chaiwallah (tea-seller) or chowkidaar (watchman). He said it was better to prevent rather than repent later. “One wrong vote can make our children tea-sellers, pakoda maker or a security guard… Better prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu was referring to Modi’s campaign ‘main bhi chowkidar’ which began after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of corruption in the Rafale deal and called him ‘chowkidar chor hai’. The PM turned the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ campaign into ‘main bhi chowkidar’ and started interacting with security guards from across the country.

Modi has been facing tough criticism for allegedly not creating enough jobs and forcing educated graduates to sell ‘pakodas’ instead. It all began with an interview where the Prime Minister while justifying job creation under his government said that people who are selling pakodas are generating employment and that should be counted as jobs.

The Congress has on multiple occasions alleged that the Prime Minister has not done enough for farmers and the middle class. “It is supposed to be a Government of the people, by the people, for the people. Modi Ji has made a Government of the people, for Ambani/Adani & Co,” Sidhu said. He is not the first person from Congress to level this allegation against the Prime Minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been saying this for a long time now. After demonetisation, Gandhi accused the government of wiping out the informal economy and destroying millions of jobs. He says that the Modi government has helped just 15 people in the last five years.

