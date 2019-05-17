My wife will never lie, says Navjot Sidhu after Amarinder Singh rubbishes ticket denial allegation

Navjot Singh Sidhu backs wife charge against Amarinder Singh: Tension within the Punjab Congress had been simmering for a while now and it has now reached the boiling point with state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu speaking openly against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Days after Navjot Kaur Sidhu triggered a controversy claiming she was denied ticket to contest the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on the behest of Amarinder Singh, his husband has backed her accusation. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Navjot Sidhu, who is the Tourism and Culture minister in Amarinder Singh cabinet said his wife would "never lie". "My wife has that much strength and moral authority that she will never lie. This is my answer," the cricketer-turned-politician told reporters when asked about allegations made by his wife. Also Read:\u00a0Denied ticket by Congress, Sidhu\u2019s wife says Captain Amarinder Singh should respect women On the other hand, CM Amarinder Singh has denied the charges and claimed that Navjot Kaur was offered Congress ticket from Amritsar or Bathinda but he declined. Singh added that he had no role in denying ticket to her from Chandigarh seat as the final decision was taken by the high commanded of the party in Delhi which preferred former Union Minister Pawan Bansal. \u201cCaptain sahab (Amarinder Singh) should respect women. You talk of women reservation, then consider them. When educated leaders like me, ready to serve others come, it\u2019s decent to tell us that someone\u2019s better so it\u2019s being done but don\u2019t deny us tickets by lying," Navjot Kaur had told reporters in Amritsar earlier this week. Tension between Navjot Singh and Captain Amarinder Singh had been in the news in the past too.\u00a0"Rahul Gandhi is my captain\u2026Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the captain (Amarinder Singh) also," Sidhu had said in Hyderabad last year stirring a controversy.\u00a0 Amarinder Singh had disapproved of Sidhu hugging Pakistan army chief during his visit to the neighbouring country. Candidates from Chandigarh The BJP has reposed faith in Kirron Kher giving her ticket from Chandigarh, while the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Harmohan Dhawan. Congress candidate Pawan Bansal had represent Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 2014. Voting on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of polls on Sunday, May 19. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.