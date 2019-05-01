Navjot Singh Sidhu served notice for remarks against PM Modi

Published: May 1, 2019 6:53:46 PM

The Election Commission had last month banned Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for controversial remarks made by him which was seen in violation of the poll code.

Navjot Singh SidhuWhile addressing a poll rally in Bihar?s Katihar, Navjot Singh Sidhu had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing a complaint by a BJP worker in Gujarat, the EC notice reproduced excerpts of his speech in which the Congress star campaigner had described the prime minister as a ‘thief’ while addressing an election meeting on April 17 in Ahmedabad.

The Commission reminded Sidhu of a provision in the model code which bars candidates and leaders from making personal remarks against rivals during electioneering.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, gave Sidhu time till May 2 evening to respond, failing which EC would take a decision without further reference to him.

The Election Commission had last month banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for controversial remarks made by him which was seen in violation of the poll code.

While addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Katihar, the Punjab leader had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.

