Will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

By: |
Updated: April 29, 2019 1:31:01 PM

The cricketer-turned-politician also showered praise on former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said people should learn nationalism from her.

navjot sidhu, rahul gandhi, lok sabha election 2019, navjot singh sidhu, bihar, katihar phase 2, congress muslims, nda, grand alliance(Image source: Navjot Singh Sidhu/Facebook)

Sidhu says will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he will shun politics if party president Rahul Gandhi suffers a defeat from Amethi seat. In his praise for the Congress leadership, Sidhu added that people should learn nationalism from Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking his fourth term from Amethi, is also contesting Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 ending his years of association with the Bharatiya Janata Party, also slammed the saffron party for accusing the Congress of doing nothing for the last 70 years.

India started making everything from a needle to an aircraft during the Congress rule, the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Sidhu has been in the eye of storm for making back-to-back controversial remarks during campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was even banned by the Election Commission for 72 hours for his alleged communal remark while speaking at rally in Bihar’s Katihar earlier this month.

Speaking in support of Congress leader Tariq Anwar, Sidhu had urged Muslims to unite and vote to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP,” Sidhu had said.

Owaisi has slammed Sidhu for his remark while pointing towards his association with BJP in the past.

“Who are you trying to unite when you were in BJP for so long? The party is indeed new for him, but Seemanchal’s backwardness is old. We will get rid of it,” Owaisi had said.

An FIR was also filed in Katihar against the 55-year-old leader for his controversial statement.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition