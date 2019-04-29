Will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu says will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he will shun politics if party president Rahul Gandhi suffers a defeat from Amethi seat. In his praise for the Congress leadership, Sidhu added that people should learn nationalism from Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking his fourth term from Amethi, is also contesting Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 ending his years of association with the Bharatiya Janata Party, also slammed the saffron party for accusing the Congress of doing nothing for the last 70 years. India started making everything from a needle to an aircraft during the Congress rule, the cricketer-turned-politician said. Sidhu has been in the eye of storm for making back-to-back controversial remarks during campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was even banned by the Election Commission for 72 hours for his alleged communal remark while speaking at rally in Bihar's Katihar earlier this month. Speaking in support of Congress leader Tariq Anwar, Sidhu had urged Muslims to unite and vote to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP," Sidhu had said. Owaisi has slammed Sidhu for his remark while pointing towards his association with BJP in the past. "Who are you trying to unite when you were in BJP for so long? The party is indeed new for him, but Seemanchal's backwardness is old. We will get rid of it," Owaisi had said. An FIR was also filed in Katihar against the 55-year-old leader for his controversial statement.