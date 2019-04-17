Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at PM Modi’s nationalism day after controversial statement

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (ANI)

A day after his controversial statement in Bihar’s Katihar asking Muslims to unite to beat Modi, Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promotion of Yoga in the country and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna.

Speaking to ANI, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “Arrey Narendra Modi yeh rashtrabhakti hai tumhari ki pet khali hai aur yoga karaya ja raha hai, Baba Ramdev hi bana do sabko. Pet khali hai yoga karaya ja raha hai aur jeb khali hai khaata khulvaya ja raha hai. (This is the nationalism of PM Narendra Modi. You are asked to do yoga on an empty stomach. Make Baba Ramdev out of everyone. While stomachs are empty, he is encouraging everyone to do Yoga and when pockets are empty, he is opening bank accounts).”

The Congress leader landed in soup after urging Katihar’s Muslim voters not to allow a division of their votes and to exercise their franchise unitedly for the grand old party. A case has been registered against him on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct. Katihar will go on polls in the second phase on Thursday.

During the campaign, the Punjab minister had said, “A politics of division is underway on the basis of caste. Have come here to tell you just this. Your region is one where you (Muslims ) are a majority, not minority. Your strength is 64% here. The BJP will try to divide you. But no force in the world can beat the Congress if you stay together.”

The last few days have seen the poll body has issued notices to a number of leaders for violating Model Code of Conduct. Among those who have been issued notices include Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi.

While addressing a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband recently with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD supremo Ajit Singh, Mayawati too had urged Muslims to vote for the BJP unitedly. Taking strong action over recent remarks, the Election Commission barred Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi for two days while Adityanath was handed a three-day campaign ban.