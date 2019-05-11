Navjot Sidhu in fresh trouble for remark against PM Modi, EC issues show cause notice

Published: May 11, 2019 11:42:22 AM

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about Modi.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about Modi.

The Election Commission has issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the Model Code of Conduct by allegedly making disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was given a day to reply to the notice that was issued Friday by the commission.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about Modi. He had reportedly accused the prime minister of “making money in the Rafale jet deal” and also “allowing” the rich to escape the country after “robbing” nationalised banks.

The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar and it barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

