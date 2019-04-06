Naveen Patnaik releases exercise video, says ‘getting ready to fight for people of Odisha’ | WATCH

By: | Updated: April 6, 2019 9:20 AM

Naveen Patnaik Exercise Video: Dressed in black t-shirt and grey lowers, the Odisha CM is seen running, cycling and lifting dumbbells in the video which has now gone viral.

Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik video, Naveen Patnaik exercise video, BJDOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Naveen Patnaik Exercise Video: Putting all speculations surrounding his health to rest, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a video of him exercising at his official residence in capital Bhubaneswar. The 2:09 minute video shows the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief working out.

“Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha,” Patnaik says at the end of the video in an apparent message for his political opponents.

Dressed in black t-shirt and grey lowers, the Odisha CM is seen running, cycling and lifting dumbbells in the video which has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO:


The video is apparently aimed at countering rumours about the health of the 72-year-old Odisha leader ahead of the crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Naveen Patnaik, who is seeking a record fifth term as Odisha CM, helped BJP win an overwhelming majority in 2014 capturing 117 out of 147 Assembly seats. The BJP had won nine of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in last general elections.

The BJD, which was founded in 1997, was in alliance with BJP for nine years till 2009 before Naveen Patnaik decided to end ties with the saffron party.

In Odisha, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Naveen Patnaik releases exercise video, says ‘getting ready to fight for people of Odisha’ | WATCH
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition