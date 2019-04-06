Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Naveen Patnaik Exercise Video: Putting all speculations surrounding his health to rest, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a video of him exercising at his official residence in capital Bhubaneswar. The 2:09 minute video shows the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief working out.

“Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha,” Patnaik says at the end of the video in an apparent message for his political opponents.

Dressed in black t-shirt and grey lowers, the Odisha CM is seen running, cycling and lifting dumbbells in the video which has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO:

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases video of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s exercise regime. The CM says, “Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha”. pic.twitter.com/C15SqZRvoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019



The video is apparently aimed at countering rumours about the health of the 72-year-old Odisha leader ahead of the crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Naveen Patnaik, who is seeking a record fifth term as Odisha CM, helped BJP win an overwhelming majority in 2014 capturing 117 out of 147 Assembly seats. The BJP had won nine of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in last general elections.

The BJD, which was founded in 1997, was in alliance with BJP for nine years till 2009 before Naveen Patnaik decided to end ties with the saffron party.

In Odisha, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.