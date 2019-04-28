Nationalism fights regional concerns in Rajasthan’s educational city Ajmer

The contest is between nationalism and regional vision in this constituency with the BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stress his honour-for-Bharat Mata poll plank while the Congress' Riju Jhunjhunwala is focusing on issues like water and jobs. If the country's ruling party candidate based his campaign in Ajmer, known as the education city of Rajasthan, on making Modi the prime minister once again, the contestant for the state's ruling party Congress left no stone unturned to convince voters of his vision for the region. The constituency, comprising eight assembly segments of Ajmer north, Ajmer south, Pushkar, Nasirabad, Kekri, Masuda, Kishangarh and Dudu, has 18.62 lakh voters and will vote on Monday. Many voters did not immediately speak on their concerns but seemed to be leaning towards nationalism. Congress leader Jhunjhunwala, an industrialist, said he tried to connect with voters by promising industries and drinking water from the Chambal canal to resolve the two main issues of water and jobs if he is given the mandate. READ ALSO |\u00a0Battle between bade naam v\/s bade kaam: AAP Chandini Chowk candidate "I come from an industrial background and I know how to set up industries. Ajmer has huge potential for industries and job creation and the city can emerge as an industrial and IT hub. I am also committed to bringing drinking water from Chambal river to address the drinking water issues of Ajmer," Jhunjhunwala told PTI. He said he got a good response from the people, particularly the youth, on the two issues. "As far as the issue of nationalism is concerned, a Congressman is more nationalist than the BJP's, but this is all about development and addressing people's need and requirements as a parliamentarian," he said. The 40-year-old, from the Vaish caste, is the son-in-law of former state minister Bina Kak. He said his aim is to restore the glory of Ajmer.