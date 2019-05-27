Modi in Varanasi today LIVE: Prime Minister to visit his Lok Sabha constituency to thank voters

  1. Home
Updated:May 27, 2019 8:00:17 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday to thank the voters for overwhelmingly voting his favour once again in the Lok Sbaha elections.

Modi Varanasi visit today: Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the voters for reposing faith in him once again in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. This would be Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results by the Election Commission of India where he led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a super-sized victory for a second term in office. Modi’s message of nationalism, Hindu pride and the idea of new India was overwhelmingly embraced by voters with the BJP pocketing 303 seats on its own, 21 more than its 2014 tally of 82. The NDA secured 352 seats 543-member Lok Sabha.

Modi also retained his Varanasi seat, beating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of 4.80 votes. As per the schedule announced by the BJP, Modi will reach the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur near Varanasi at 9:30 am. From here, Modi will reach police lines by a special chopper. At 10:30 am, Modi will offer special prayers to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple which stands on the bank of river Ganga and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Modi is also likely to address the people of Varanasi who voted for him in the elections. According to the BJP, Modi will be joined by party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he arrives in the city. On Sunday, Modi was in Gujarat where he addressed the party workers and met his mother.

Live Blog

08:00 (IST)27 May 2019
Varanasi: Modi to address BJP workers

PM Narendra Modi will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city. BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey said that PM Modi will thank people of Kashi all along the 6 km long passage from police lines to Kashi Vishwanath.

07:56 (IST)27 May 2019
Multi-tier security for PM Modi's Varanasi visit

All preparations are in place to welcome Narendra Modi who is arriving in the city today first time after winning the elections. The BJP led by him won 303 seats in the general elections and the NDA pocketed 352 seats. DM Surendra Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in the city.

07:46 (IST)27 May 2019
Tight security in Varanasi in view of PM Modi's visit

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around Varanasi in view of Modi's visit. This would be Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the PM's visit.

07:36 (IST)27 May 2019
Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi

After reaching Varanasi airport at 9:30 am, Modi will take a chopper to police and and then travel by road from the police lines to Kashi Vishwanath temple. He will be joined by BJP president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

07:34 (IST)27 May 2019
PM Modi to visit Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday where he will thank the people for reposing faith in him. Modi will also offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi varanasi visit PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on May 27. (PTI Photo)In Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi defeated Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai. While Modi secured 6,74,664 votes, Yadav and Rai pocketed 1,95,159 and 1,52,548 votes, respectively. In 2014, Modi had defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, new Chief Minister of Delhi, by a handsome margin of 3.71 lakh votes. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term on May 30. He will be administered the oath of office and secrecy along with the Council of Ministers by President Ram Nath Koving in Delhi.
