Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign on Mamata Banerjee’s turf today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rallies in West Bengal

Modi rally today: The electoral battle for West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats is all set to heat up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the eastern state today to address two election rallies. The first rally will be held in north Bengal’s Siliguri and the second one at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi has so far addressed three rallies on Mamata Banerjee’s turf — in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar, in Dalit Matua community-dominated Thakurnagar in the North 24 Parganas and in West Bardhaman district’s industrial city Durgapur.

The Prime Minister’s rallies in Banerjee’s bastion is likely to give a big push to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha election in the state where it is looking for 22-plus seats. The eastern state has 42 parliamentary seats where polling will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress-led by Banerjee had won 34 seats. The BJP and Left had won two seats each while the Left pocketed four seats.