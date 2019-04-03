Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign on Mamata Banerjee’s turf today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Apr 03, 2019 8:03 am

Modi rally on Wednesday: PM Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in West Bengal -- Siliguri and Kolkata. The BJP has seat a target of winning more than 22 seats in the state which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Modi rally today: The electoral battle for West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats is all set to heat up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the eastern state today to address two election rallies. The first rally will be held in north Bengal’s Siliguri and the second one at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi has so far addressed three rallies on Mamata Banerjee’s turf — in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar, in Dalit Matua community-dominated Thakurnagar in the North 24 Parganas and in West Bardhaman district’s industrial city Durgapur.

The Prime Minister’s rallies in Banerjee’s bastion is likely to give a big push to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha election in the state where it is looking for 22-plus seats. The eastern state has 42 parliamentary seats where polling will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress-led by Banerjee had won 34 seats. The BJP and Left had won two seats each while the Left pocketed four seats.

Live Blog

08:03 (IST)03 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address 125 rallies, hold roadshow in Varanasi

In the run-up to the general election, PM Narendra Modi is likely to address as many as 125 elections rallies in next 50 days across the country. Besides, he will also organised a mega roadshow in Varanasi from where he is seeking re-election.

07:48 (IST)03 Apr 2019
Dilip Ghosh says PM Modi's rally in Kolkata will be historic

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has exuded confidence that the saffron party will be successful this time in the state. He said that all arrangements have been made for PM Modi's brigade rally. "They (TMC and Left) took long time for the preparation of the brigade rallies but remained unsuccessful. We just got 10 days. Modi's rally on Wednesday will be historic. We will organise a successful brigade," he said.

07:45 (IST)03 Apr 2019
First phase on April 11 - check complete list of 91 constituencies

Polling in the first phase will be held on April 11 across 91 parliamentary seats in 20 states. North Bengal's two seats -- Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will go to vote in the first phase. CHECK COMPLETE LIST OF 91 CONSTITUENCIES

07:43 (IST)03 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal

PM Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday. He has so far addressed the elections rallies in Cooch Behar, Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

Modi rally on Wednesday, Modi rally in Kolkata Preparation underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.West Bengal is the third state to send maximum MPs to the Lok Sabha -- 42 members, after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48). The state will go to polls in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. The fight is directly between BJP and Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee who has been attacking the Modi government over its failed policies and alleged attempts to silence its leaders by using government agencies against them. The Congress and Left are two other prominent players in the state. In the first phase on April, a total of 91 seats will go to polls. This includes Coochbehar and Alipurduars parliamentary seats of West Bengal.
