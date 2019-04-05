Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Amit Shah in NE states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

PM Modi rally in Uttar Pradesh today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to a tweet shared by the BJP, PM Modi will address two elections rallies in the western Uttar Pradesh — Amroha and Saharanpur. From here, Modi will travel to the hilly state of Uttarakhand where he will seek votes in Dehradun.

Prime Minister’s rallies in Uttar Pradesh comes a few days after he sounded the poll bugle from Meerut where he presented the report card of his government. Modi has been addressing election rallies across the country, seeking another term is office.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

A total of 91 constituencies will to go to poll in the first phase on April 11.