Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Amit Shah in NE states

By: | Updated:Apr 05, 2019 8:08 am

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah will address multiple rallies in north east states.

PM Modi rally in Uttar Pradesh today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to a tweet shared by the BJP, PM Modi will address two elections rallies in the western Uttar Pradesh — Amroha and Saharanpur. From here, Modi will travel to the hilly state of Uttarakhand where he will seek votes in Dehradun.

Prime Minister’s rallies in Uttar Pradesh comes a few days after he sounded the poll bugle from Meerut where he presented the report card of his government. Modi has been addressing election rallies across the country, seeking another term is office.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

A total of 91 constituencies will to go to poll in the first phase on April 11.

Live Blog

08:08 (IST)05 Apr 2019
PM Modi slams Congress' manifesto

In an interview to ABP News, Pm Modi said that Congress ruled the country for 60 years. "They have experienced leaders. Congress manifesto is just a shortcut, it was expected that they would come with a mature manifesto ," he said.

07:51 (IST)05 Apr 2019
SC to hear Congress leader's plea against release of Modi biopic on April 8

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on April 8 filed by a Congress leader seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petition was filed by advocate Aman Panwar. He claims to a member of ‘National Media Panelist’ of Congress.

07:35 (IST)05 Apr 2019
Will send chowkidar to jail: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally in Nagpur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if his party returns to power an inquiry will be done against PM Narnedra Modi and the 'chowkidaar' will go to jail".

07:31 (IST)05 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun

PM Narendra Modi will address three elections rallies on Friday. The first rallies will be held in Amroha at 12 pm, followed by a public meeting in Saharanpur at 2 pm. The third rally will take place in Dehradun in the evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking heavily on PM Narendra Modi's popularity this time as well. PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other BJP leaders are highlighting the good works done by the ND government in last five years to seek second term in the office. The BJP has joined the ranks with several regional parties to take on the Congress and its allies. On the other hand, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is looking to regain the power after a gap of five years. However, several opinion polls have given an edge to the BJP-led UPA under Modi and Shah's leadership over Congress. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
