Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Amit Shah in NE states

PM Modi rally in Uttar Pradesh today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to a tweet shared by the BJP, PM Modi will address two elections rallies in the western Uttar Pradesh — Amroha and Saharanpur. From here, Modi will travel to the hilly state of Uttarakhand where he will seek votes in Dehradun.
Prime Minister’s rallies in Uttar Pradesh comes a few days after he sounded the poll bugle from Meerut where he presented the report card of his government. Modi has been addressing election rallies across the country, seeking another term is office.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.
A total of 91 constituencies will to go to poll in the first phase on April 11.
In an interview to ABP News, Pm Modi said that Congress ruled the country for 60 years. "They have experienced leaders. Congress manifesto is just a shortcut, it was expected that they would come with a mature manifesto ," he said.
The Supreme Court will hear a petition on April 8 filed by a Congress leader seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petition was filed by advocate Aman Panwar. He claims to a member of ‘National Media Panelist’ of Congress.
Addressing an election rally in Nagpur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if his party returns to power an inquiry will be done against PM Narnedra Modi and the 'chowkidaar' will go to jail".
PM Narendra Modi will address three elections rallies on Friday. The first rallies will be held in Amroha at 12 pm, followed by a public meeting in Saharanpur at 2 pm. The third rally will take place in Dehradun in the evening.