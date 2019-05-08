Modi rally in Delhi: Prime Minister to address public meeting at Ramlila Maidan, over 2.5 lakh people to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega election rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit said that all arrangements are in place for Modi's rally where he will seek public support for all the seven candidates. According to the BJP's claim, the rally will be attended by 2.5 lakh people. Several senior BJP leaders are likely to share the dais with Modi. Modi is expected to address one more rally in the national capital before Delhi votes on May 12 to elect its MPs. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who himself is contesting from North East Delhi, had requested PM Modi to address at least four rallies and also zeroed in on five venues. Modi's another rally is likely to be held at the Nirankari ground in Burari where over three lakh people can be accommodated. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will also campaign in Delhi on Wednesday. He will address a public meeting in the Vasant Kunj area. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel said that PM Modi's rally at the Ramlila Maidan will be the last nail in the coffin of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi. He said that party chose Ramlila Maidan for the rally considering its political significance, adding that Muslim women and first-time voters are likely to participate in it in large numbers. The BJP leader also claimed that the rally will be the largest-ever in the capital. He said that large digital screens have been put up on the roadside. Besides, arrangements have been made to ferry people from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the rally. "I understand that after this rally, Congress and AAP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits. This will be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition in Delhi," he said. Delhi has seven parliamentary seats. The BJP had pocketed all the seats in 2014. This time again, the BJP is expecting to repeat its good show in the national capital and has fielded its bigwigs to garner public support. On the other hand, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hopeful of opening its account and has already launched a fiery campaign to take on the BJP. However, the contest has become interesting with the Congress deciding to go solo and fielding candidates for all the seven seats. Polling in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. Results will be declared on May 12.