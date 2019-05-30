Narendra Modi swearing-in: When and where to watch ceremony LIVE online on YouTube, Instagram, Sharechat and Periscope TV

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 2:37:06 PM

Modi oath LIVE: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for second consecutive term. He led the BJP to a stunning win the Lok Sabha elections, winning 303 seats in the 543-member House.

Narendra modi oath live, modi oath taking ceremony liveNarendra Modi led the BJP to a stunning win the Lok Sabha elections, winning 303 seats. He will take oath as the Prime Minister for second term on Thursday evening.

Modi oath LIVE telecast: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the second term at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to him and members of Council of Ministers. Several high profile leaders including foreign dignitaries will grace the occasion. From the opposition camp, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former PM Manmohan Singh, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bihar Chief Minister and BJP ally Nitish Kumar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present among others.

Here’s where to watch LIVE oath-taking ceremony of the new Modi government on television and online

When will Modi take oath?

Narendra Modi will take oath on Thursday evening. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This would be his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India.

At what time will the ceremony begin?

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Modi-led government will begin at 7 pm. The event is likely to last for two hours.

Who will administer oath to Modi?

As per the Constitution of India, the President administers the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Where to watch oath-taking ceremony LIVE?

The oath-taking ceremony will be telecast Live by Doordarshan. All the prominent news channels and news agency will also show the live telecast of the event.

Where to watch oath-taking ceremony online?

The even will also be telecast live on BJP’s several social media platforms. The party has given out a list of all platforms where you can watch live. They are:-

* facebook.com/BJP4India

* https://pscp.tv/

* BJP4India

* https://instagram.com/BJP4India

* https://sharechat.com/BJP4India

* https://youtube.com/BJP4india

Alternatively, you can also log on to the live YouTube channels of television news channels to watch the event.

Modi oath-taking ceremony guest list

As many as 8,000 guests are likely to attend the event, making it the biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Heads of the BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth are the special invitees. Also, several leaders from opposition camp including Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be present on the occasion.

