Modi Interview LIVE: Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments

By: | Updated:Mar 29, 2019 8:45 am

PM Modi LIVE: Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments. We brought back Christian Michel. He making big revelations sitting in jail. The law will take its own course, PM Modi said in an interview with Republic Bharat news channel.

PM Modi interview LIVE: No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an interview with Republic Bharat news channel on Friday while commenting on Opposition’s criticism over issues of national security.

“When life of our jawans is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. However, some people have got into the habit of making personal attacks. This type of dirty politics is unacceptable. The people of country will respond to this. No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it,” PM Modi said.

Here are the LIVE updates of the PMs interview, days away from the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

08:44 (IST)29 Mar 2019
Opposition's math won't work, NDA will get 300 plus seats: PM Modi

The mathematics of Mahagathbandhan won't work. There are more differences within the Opposition now than in 2014. The people of the country have already decided to give the NDA 300 plus seats, says PM Modi

08:39 (IST)29 Mar 2019
Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments

Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments. We brought back Christian Michel. He making big revelations sitting in jail. The law will take its own course, says PM Narendra Modi

08:37 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi on Nirav Modi

All the cheats are waiting for the government to change so that they come back. I seized properties worth crores of all these fugitive businessmen. My government a law for the fugitives that their money can be confiscated no matter where in the world they are hiding: PM Modi

08:35 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi on Chaiwala, Chowkidar campaigns

I served as Gujarat CM for a long time. Did you hear it when I was the CM, it was only after I was declared the PM candidate that they dug out my background. They raised the Chowkidar slogan, I just responded to them with my own, PM Modi says

08:29 (IST)29 Mar 2019
Our fight is with terrorism, not with people of Pakistan: PM Modi

In the past, Pakistan has assured action against terror, but now I don't want to fall into their trap. We have provided them with all dossiers regarding involvement of people on their soil in spreading terror in India, but no action have been taken so far. India's only demand from Pakistan is that they should shun terrorism.  Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our fight is with terrorism. Do you want me to reveal what action I will take on television?

08:27 (IST)29 Mar 2019
Don't want to fall in Pakistan's trap again: PM Modi

In the past, Pakistan has assured action against terror, but now I don't want to fall into their trap. We have provided them with all dossiers regarding involvement of people on their soil in spreading terror in India, but no action have been taken so far. India's only demand from Pakistan is that they should shun terrorism. Do you want me to reveal what action I will take on television?

08:19 (IST)29 Mar 2019
No one can doubt Narendra Modi's patriotism

When life of our jawans is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. However, some people have got into the habit of making personal attacks. This type of dirty politics is unacceptable. The people of country will respond to this. No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi's patriotism. No one can question it.

08:15 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi on Pulwama, air strikes

People who are raising questions over the timing of Pulwama  terror attack lack sense of actual knowledge of things. I was aware of what all was happening during IAF's airstrikes on terror camps. I told the armed forces to make a plan, enough is enough. I had given them complete freedom.

08:09 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi slams Opposition for criticism over Mission Shakti announcement

People in Opposition don't have primary knowledge about Mission Shakti. People of the country would decide if they want to handover the country to such people.

08:06 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi in Congress criticism over A-SAT

Top Congress leaders should have consulted experts before commenting on A-SAT. Their remark showed that they were unaware about what has happened.

08:03 (IST)29 Mar 2019
PM Modi on Lok Sabha elections

Focus and centre point of elections should be on the people of the country, says  PM Narendra Modi in an interview to  a private television channel.

Speaking about the forthcoming 2019 general elections in his last interview to ANI, PM Modi had said: “It is going to be ‘Janta’ (people) versus the ‘gathbandhan’ (coalition). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the contentious issues in the country such as Ayodhya dispute, demonetisation, GST, Doklam standoff with China, triple talaq, and relations between India and Pakistan post the Pulwama attack. It will be interesting to see what the prime minister has to say with Lok Sabha elections just days away on the mahagathbandhan and issues such as Mission Shakti speech being examined by the Election Commission, Congress's NYAY scheme, the February Pulwama attack and the subsequent IAF strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot and attacks on Kashmiri students and minorities.
