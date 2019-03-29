Modi Interview LIVE: Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments

PM Narendra Modi (PTI File photo)

PM Modi interview LIVE: No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an interview with Republic Bharat news channel on Friday while commenting on Opposition’s criticism over issues of national security.

“When life of our jawans is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. However, some people have got into the habit of making personal attacks. This type of dirty politics is unacceptable. The people of country will respond to this. No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it,” PM Modi said.

Here are the LIVE updates of the PMs interview, days away from the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.