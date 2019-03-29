Modi Interview LIVE: Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments

PM Modi interview LIVE: No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an interview with Republic Bharat news channel on Friday while commenting on Opposition’s criticism over issues of national security.
“When life of our jawans is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. However, some people have got into the habit of making personal attacks. This type of dirty politics is unacceptable. The people of country will respond to this. No one in this country can doubt Narendra Modi’s patriotism. No one can question it,” PM Modi said.
Here are the LIVE updates of the PMs interview, days away from the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The mathematics of Mahagathbandhan won't work. There are more differences within the Opposition now than in 2014. The people of the country have already decided to give the NDA 300 plus seats, says PM Modi
Defence deals have been ATMs of past governments. We brought back Christian Michel. He making big revelations sitting in jail. The law will take its own course, says PM Narendra Modi
All the cheats are waiting for the government to change so that they come back. I seized properties worth crores of all these fugitive businessmen. My government a law for the fugitives that their money can be confiscated no matter where in the world they are hiding: PM Modi
I served as Gujarat CM for a long time. Did you hear it when I was the CM, it was only after I was declared the PM candidate that they dug out my background. They raised the Chowkidar slogan, I just responded to them with my own, PM Modi says
In the past, Pakistan has assured action against terror, but now I don't want to fall into their trap. We have provided them with all dossiers regarding involvement of people on their soil in spreading terror in India, but no action have been taken so far. India's only demand from Pakistan is that they should shun terrorism. Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our fight is with terrorism. Do you want me to reveal what action I will take on television?
People who are raising questions over the timing of Pulwama terror attack lack sense of actual knowledge of things. I was aware of what all was happening during IAF's airstrikes on terror camps. I told the armed forces to make a plan, enough is enough. I had given them complete freedom.
People in Opposition don't have primary knowledge about Mission Shakti. People of the country would decide if they want to handover the country to such people.
Top Congress leaders should have consulted experts before commenting on A-SAT. Their remark showed that they were unaware about what has happened.
Focus and centre point of elections should be on the people of the country, says PM Narendra Modi in an interview to a private television channel.