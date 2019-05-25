Narendra Modi government’s new Council of Ministers: Here’s who gets what

Narendra Modi cabinet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered resignation of the entire Council of Ministers, paving the way to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. This was just mere a formality before Modi is sworn-in next week for the second term. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the President has accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office. Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet met and passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha was constituted on May 18, 2014. The Union Cabinet meeting was followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers. During the meeting, ministers expressed gratitude to Narendra Modi and appreciated his leadership. The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of his colleagues and their contributions. The Council of Ministers then tendered its collective resignation to Modi. The term of the 16th Lok Sabha expires on June 3 and the 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before that. The process to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha will be initiated when the Chief Election Commissioner will meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members. In the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made a strong comeback with 303 seats, 21 more than its 2014 tally and the NDA has secured 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP-led NDA secured over 350 seats. The Congress won just 52 seats, once again failing to win minimum seats required for Leader of Opposition status. A party needs to have minimum 54 MPs, 10% of the Lok Sabha's strength, to get the status. Meanwhile, there is intense speculation that BJP president Amit Shah might be given a heavyweight Cabinet berth in the new government. Shah was not included in the first term of the Modi government. According to BJP, it has a policy of one person not being given two positions and Shah may have to quit if he is inducted in the new Cabinet. It is also being speculated that Piyush Goyal, who held the Finance portfolio in the absence of Arun Jaitley, could be a full-time candidate for this top portfolio. Goyal also holds the Railways portfolio. Arun Jaitley, who has keeping unwell since last two years, is likely to be made Minister Without Portfolio. Smriti Irani who emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi, may get back the HRD Ministry. She hold the Textiles portfolio in the outgoing Cabinet. Nitin Gadkari may also get a bigger portfolio in view of the successful work done by him in the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources. BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ram Madhav may also be made a Minister and given an important portfolio with Cabinet rank. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is also likely to be inducted in the ministry with a Cabinet berth. Among other new faces who could be brought in is former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh. There is also a possibility of Uma Bharti not finding a place in the new Council of Ministers. Bharti didn't contest Lok Sabha polls this time. Also, the BJP will have to look for a new Lok Sabha Speaker since Sumitra Mahajan did not contest elections this time. As a part of the bureaucratic rejig, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha or Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal may be made Principal Secretary to the Prime Ministers. Also, all the NDA parties have now started flexing their muscles to get berths in the new Modi government and the new NDA government will have a few new faces because several outgoing ministers didn't contest the elections and have announced retirement from active politics. In such a scenario, Narendra Modi is bound to induct new faces in his Cabinet. According to the Constitution of India, the total number of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, in the Council of Ministers can't exceed 15% of the number of members of the Lok Sabha. In the outgoing Council of Ministers, there are 85 ministers including the Prime Minister. While 38 are of Cabinet rank, 11 are MoS (Independent) and 36 are MoS. 