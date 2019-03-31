NaMo TV launched to provide real-time coverage of PM Narendra Modi’s campaign

NaMo TV launched ahead of Lok Sabha polls to provide live coverage of PM Modi’s campaign

With less than a fortnight to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a television channel — NaMo TV. According to the BJP, the channel has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide real-time coverage of his exciting campaign for the general election.

“Capture the colours of elections… Watch the dance of democracy…Say NaMo again with NaMo TV,” the party said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to twitter to invite people to connect with him via NaMo TV. PM Modi asked citizens to watch programmes on NaMo TV to get first-hand information about his government.

Also, PM Modi’s Sunday event ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ will be aired on the channel at 5 pm.

“The day we were most looking forward to is here! At 5 PM, lakhs of Chowkidars from different parts of India will interact in the historic #MainBhiChowkidar programme. This is an interaction you must not miss. Watch it live on the NaMoApp or NaMo TV,” Modi said.

The channel will live broadcast the rallies PM Modi. It will also telecast his election speeches.

The NaMo TV logo has PM Modi’s picture on it.

The channel is available on almost all DTH platforms. On SITI cable, the NaMo TV is available on channel number 313. On Airtel and Dish TV, people can see the NaMo channel on 110 and 111, respectively. Likewise, NaMo TV will be available on channel number 512 and 102 on Tata Sky and d2h, respectively.

PM Modi also manages his own app — NaMo App. The app provides latest information about PM Modi and allows people to connect with him directly.