Nagpur Election Result: Nitin Gadkari faces big task of retaining city which houses RSS headquarters

Nagpur election result: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is up against Congress candidate Nana Patole who had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya constituency.

Nagpur election result 2019: When the Bharatiya Janata Party decided to field Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur seat in 2014, the party was aware of the stiff challenge he would face. However, Gadkari recorded an emphatic victory over Congress candidate Vilas Muttemwar who had won the seat four times earlier. Gadkari, who got over 5.80 lakh votes in 2014, would be hoping to repeat his stellar performance in 2019 as well.

Gadkari, who is the Union Roads and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi government, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Lok Sabha election 2019. Patole, who had won the 2014 polls from Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya constituency, resigned from the BJP to join the Congress in 2017.

While there have been reports in the past that Nitin Gadkari may be projected as the PM face if needed, the Union minister has repeatedly shot down all such speculations. “I have said it earlier also that I am not a prime ministerial candidate. The BJP will win more seats than the 2014 general election and Narendra Modi will again be the prime minister,” Gadkari had told reporters.

Nagpur, which houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), includes six Assembly seats – North, South, East, Central, West and Southwest.

Despite being RSS’ home, Nagpur has historically elected Congress candidate. The grand old party won the seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

The seat has witnessed a steady rise in voting percentage in the last two general elections. Nagpur recorded a voting percentage of 50.7 in 2009 and in 2014 it increased to 60.29 per cent.

As far as population is considered, Nagpur has 73 per cent of Hindu population and 15 per cent Buddhists. Muslims comprise 10 per cent of population in Nagpur while Christians just one per cent.

Voting in Nagpur was held in the first of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election  2019. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on May 23.

