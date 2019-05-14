Nagaur Election Result: Will Hanuman Beniwal repeat BJP’s 2014 show on Congress turf?

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 5:20:34 PM

Nagaur Election Result: Beniwal is taking on Congress nominee Jyoti Mirdha who had contested against CR Choudhary in 2014 but lost the fight by over 75,000 votes.

nagaur election result live, hanuman beniwal, nagaur lok sabha resultHanuman Beniwal (Image source: Twitter)

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Result: The contest in Nagaur is directly between the two national parties — the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party has replaced its sitting MP and Minister CR Choudhary with popular Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal. Beniwal was earlier with the BJP but was suspended after he spoke against former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Rajendra Rathore in 2013.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Beniwal is taking on Congress nominee Jyoti Mirdha who had contested against CR Choudhary in 2014 but lost the fight by over 75,000 votes. In the last election, BJP leader Choudhary had got 4,14,791 votes but Mirdha could secure just 3,39,573. However, Mirdha had won this seat in 2009. She had defeated BJP’s Bindu Chaudhary by over 1.5 lakh votes. Mirdha got 3,33,261 votes but Chaudhary had to settle with just 1,78,124.

The Congress has once again reposed its faith in Mirdha against Hanuman Beniwal who has considerable clout in the Jat community. In 2018, Beniwal organized five Kisan Maha Rallies in Nagaur, Barmer, Bikaner, Sikar and Jaipur. It was reported that over 8 lakh supporters were part of his Kisaan Hunkar Maharally in Jaipur. He also founded Rashtriya Loktantrik Party which won three assembly seats in 2018.

Beniwal’s association with the saffron party is a decade old. The saffron party first fielded him in 2008 and he defeated his nearest contender by 24,000 votes. However, the BJP suspended him in 2013. Beniwal then decided to contest as an independent and defeated the BJP candidate by over 23,000 votes. In the last state election, Beniwal again won from Khinvsar assembly seat.

Nagaur parliamentary seat has eight assembly segments: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan. In 2018, six of these seats went to the Congress, while the BJP won only two — Nagaur and Makrana. Nagaur has traditionally been with the Congress as it has won this seat 12 times ever since it came into being in 1957. The BJP won from here only three times — 1997, 2004, 2014.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Nagaur Election Result: Will Hanuman Beniwal repeat BJP’s 2014 show on Congress turf?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition