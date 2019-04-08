My family gave a number of PMs, none like Narendra Modi: Varun Gandhi

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 4:45 PM

Pilibhit will go polls on April 23, the third phase of the elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi has said that while there have been a number of prime ministers from his family, none have given the country the respect that Narendra Modi has. Days before his constituency Pilibhit goes to polls, the BJP candidate showered praise on the PM, saying he lives for the country and will die for the motherland.

“Some people from my family have been prime ministers but none has given the respect to the country that Modi has. The man is only living for the country and will die for the sake of it. He only thinks about the nation,” Varun Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Varun Gandhi, who largely remains off the media’s focus, was in the news recently over rumours of him joining the Congress party. The BJP switched the seats of Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi this time. When asked why he was shifted to Pilibhit from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi told ABP News that it was for the party to decide which candidate will fight from which constituency. He further said that it’s the party which takes a decision based on political equations as well as the prospects.

When asked whether there was any plan to join the Congress, the 39-year-old said there was no such plan. He said he will quit public life the day he decides to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party. Expressing confidence of winning his seat, Varun Gandhi said that although the Grand Alliance has a considerable vote bank, people may prefer to vote for the BJP this time.

Slamming reports of PM Narendra Modi’s reported autocratic style of functioning, Varun Gandhi further told ABP News that he considers Modi like a father figure who only thinks good for his children and shows them the correct direction. He also sought to remind detractors that whenever the party has fought under Narendra Modi’s leadership, it has won, ABP reported further.

Pilibhit will go polls on April 23, the third phase of the elections. Results of Lok Sabha Polls will be out on May 23.

