Muslim League moves EC against Amit Shah for comparing Wayanad with Pakistan

The Indian Union Muslim league filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday for comparing Kerala’s Wayanad with Pakistan. The complaint filed by IUML secretary Khorrum A Omer states that the BJP chief was making “irresponsible, communal and insulting statements, in order to mislead and divide the voters on religious and communal lines”.

Addressing a rally in Nagpur On April 9, the BJP chief tore into Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat other than Amethi. Shah said that the Congress president was contesting from a seat where “one cannot make out if the place is India’s or Pakistan’s” when a procession is taken out.

IUML also slammed the remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding the Amit Shah’s comments were not just derogatory but also demeaning for the people of Kerala.

The post said, “It is used to polarise the vote of a particular community and to spread hatred between the communities.”

Congress and the IUML have been coalition partners since the 1960 elections. The party also plays a significant role as a constituent of the Congress-led UDF since the time of its inception.

What led to Amit Shah’s comments and why?

Amit Shah’s remarks came after pictures of Rahul Gandhi’s April 4 roadshow in Wayanad went viral. Hundreds of Congress supporters thronged the roads on the day when Rahul was to file his nomination. However, what caught the attention of many was the overwhelming presence of green flags in the rally. The flags belonged to the IUML and led to people drawing similarities with the Pakistani flag.

The pictures of green flags of IUML spawned several social media posts saying that the green flags waved during Rahul Gandhi’s rally were Pakistani and Islamic flags.