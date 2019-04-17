Muslim League moves EC against Amit Shah for comparing Wayanad with Pakistan

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 11:29 AM

IUML slammed the remarks saying that BJP President Amit Shah’s comments were not just derogatory but also demeaning for the people of Kerala.

Amit Shah, Muslim League, Wayanad, Pakistan, Wayanad pakistan, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi wayanad, rahul gandhi temple(Image source: Twitter /BJP/Congress)

The Indian Union Muslim league filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday for comparing Kerala’s Wayanad with Pakistan. The complaint filed by IUML secretary Khorrum A Omer states that the BJP chief was making “irresponsible, communal and insulting statements, in order to mislead and divide the voters on religious and communal lines”.

Addressing a rally in Nagpur On April 9, the BJP chief tore into Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat other than Amethi. Shah said that the Congress president was contesting from a seat where “one cannot make out if the place is India’s or Pakistan’s” when a procession is taken out.

IUML also slammed the remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding the Amit Shah’s comments were not just derogatory but also demeaning for the people of Kerala.

The post said, “It is used to polarise the vote of a particular community and to spread hatred between the communities.”

READ ALSO | Kerala BJP chief says can identify Muslims by removing clothes, later denies   

Congress and the IUML have been coalition partners since the 1960 elections. The party also plays a significant role as a constituent of the Congress-led UDF since the time of its inception.

What led to Amit Shah’s comments and why?
Amit Shah’s remarks came after pictures of Rahul Gandhi’s April 4 roadshow in Wayanad went viral. Hundreds of Congress supporters thronged the roads on the day when Rahul was to file his nomination. However, what caught the attention of many was the overwhelming presence of green flags in the rally. The flags belonged to the IUML and led to people drawing similarities with the Pakistani flag.

The pictures of green flags of IUML spawned several social media posts saying that the green flags waved during Rahul Gandhi’s rally were Pakistani and Islamic flags.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Muslim League moves EC against Amit Shah for comparing Wayanad with Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition