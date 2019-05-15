Mumbai North election result: Can Gopal Shetty maintain BJP’s hold against debutante Urmila Matondkar?

Mumbai North election result 2019: While the BJP has once again fielded Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North seat, the Congress chose to pit actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar in her first election from this seat.

Mumbai North Lok Sabha election result, Mumbai North election resultThe Congress party has fielded Urmila Matondkar against BJP?s heavyweight Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North constituency.

Mumbai North Lok Sabha election result 2019: The battle for Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency is being keenly watched this time due to the entry of Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar as a Congress candidate to take on political heavyweight Gopal Shetty of the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the BJP has once again fielded Shetty from here, the Congress chose to pit actor-turned-politician Urmila in her first election from this seat.

Shetty is a known face for the common people in Mumbai North and had served as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Borivali. Besides, he was also the president of the Mumbai unit of BJP. Urmila, on the other hand, joined the Congress just ahead of the elections and is hopeful that her popularity as a film star will help her to overpower Shetty. In 2014, Shetty had defeated Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.45 lakh votes.

According to Election Commission’s data, the constituency has an electorate of 17,83,870, among whom 9,72,645 are male voters and 8,11,225 female voters. Although Urmila put up a good fight in Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, Shetty may have an advantage. Congress has always found it tough to find a leader who could contest from here. In the last 15 years, the Congress has fielded actor Govinda, former Shiv Sena worker-turned-Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, and this time it has fielded Urmila, hoping she will make a positive difference to the fortunes of the party.

The constituency which was created in 2008 after the delimitation process comprises six Assembly seats — Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West. Barring Malad West, all the five Assembly seats are currently being held by the ruling coalition (BJP-Shiv Sena) candidates.

During the election campaign, Shetty visited local temples and reached out to people to seek their support. Shetty refrained from criticising Urmila but said that he is opposed to the Congress’ ideology. Shetty has a dominance in the constituency and was seen promising people that he wants better traffic management in the city. Shetty during his rallies, public meetings and roadshow, was greeted with the slogan “vikas, vikas, vikas, (development) Gopal Shetty mhanje vikas (Gopal Shetty means development)” by his supporters.

Urmila, who is contesting election first time, addressed several public meetings, held roadshows and press conferences. In all her rallies, Urmila emerged as a strong proponent of her party’s beliefs and was sharp in her criticism of the Modi government.

The Mumbai North seat was earlier represented by BJP’s Ram Naik five times between 1989 and 2004. In 2004, Naik lost to Congress’ Govinda by just 48,000 votes. In 2009, Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam defeated Naik by a thin margin of 6,000 votes. However, in 2014, the BJP regained power with Gopal Shetty dethroning Nirupam by over 4.45 lakh votes.

