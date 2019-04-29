Lok Sabha election: Bollywood’s who’s who push for change as Mumbai lines up to vote in Phase 4

By: |
Updated: April 29, 2019 12:27:00 PM

Elections in Mumbai -- home to Bollywood stars as well as seven of India’s 19 richest people including Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak -- often come with a touch of glamour, and this year is no different.

Aamir KhanBollywood actor Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao show their inked marked finger after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India’s financial capital goes to the polls on Monday with billionaires, celebrities and slum dwellers among those lining up to elect lawmakers they hope will fix Mumbai’s crumbling and stretched infrastructure.

Elections in the city — home to Bollywood stars as well as seven of India’s 19 richest people including Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak — often come with a touch of glamour, and this year is no different. Actor Sanjay Dutt joined his sister and two-time former Congress lawmaker Priya Dutt on the campaign trail as she seeks to reclaim a seat she lost in 2014, while actress Urmila Matondkar, also from the opposition Congress party, is making her electoral debut. (Live updates)

Both are trying to contain Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and ally Shiv Sena, which together won all six seats in the city in 2014. For millions of Mumbai voters, the elections again put a spotlight on the city’s perennial problems of overcrowding, unsafe infrastructure, traffic congestion and inadequate housing.

Urmila MatondkarCongress candidate from Mumbai North constituency Urmila Matondkar after casting vote on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Dutt is challenging the ruling BJP’s sitting Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan to reclaim the Mumbai North Central seat.

In the city’s south, the fight will be between regional party Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Congress’ Milind Deora, a former federal minister. Deora has been endorsed by two prominent billionaires — Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, and Kotak, the continent’s richest banker. Ambani’s son on Friday though was in the audience listening to the prime minister predict a victory for his alliance.

Anil AmbaniIndustrialist Anil Ambani shows his inked marked finger after casting vote at a polling station in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

BJP supporters streamed into a ground at the heart of Mumbai’s financial district on Friday, some singing “Yes, I too am a watchman,” along with the lyrics blasting from loudspeakers that referred to Modi’s characterization of himself as a watchman for the nation, guarding against terrorists and corruption.

The prime minister avoided references to Bollywood in his speech, though he has associated with movie stars on social media and recently did an interview with a famous actor. His praise for drivers of Mumbai’s black and white taxis drew a warm response from the crowd.

India’s largest conglomerates including Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Tata Group, its two main stock markets and its Hindi film industry are all housed in Mumbai. Billionaires who call it home include Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Slums can often be found nestled close to the homes of its rich and famous.

Still, the city’s rising affluence is slowly transforming its skyline with slums, old buildings and industrial areas making way for glass-and-steel high rises and neighborhoods peppered with upmarket bars and restaurants. Residential townships have sprung up and much-needed infrastructure, such as a a new, rapid transit metro, are being put in place.

Including Mumbai, 17 constituencies in the state of Maharashtra will vote Monday, along with 55 more across the country. Over 128 million voters will decide the political fate of 961 candidates in this fourth of seven days of voting.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election: Bollywood’s who’s who push for change as Mumbai lines up to vote in Phase 4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition