Lok Sabha election: Bollywood’s who’s who push for change as Mumbai lines up to vote in Phase 4

India\u2019s financial capital goes to the polls on Monday with billionaires, celebrities and slum dwellers among those lining up to elect lawmakers they hope will fix Mumbai\u2019s crumbling and stretched infrastructure. Elections in the city - home to Bollywood stars as well as seven of India\u2019s 19 richest people including Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak - often come with a touch of glamour, and this year is no different. Actor Sanjay Dutt joined his sister and two-time former Congress lawmaker Priya Dutt on the campaign trail as she seeks to reclaim a seat she lost in 2014, while actress Urmila Matondkar, also from the opposition Congress party, is making her electoral debut. (Live updates) Both are trying to contain Prime Minster Narendra Modi\u2019s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and ally Shiv Sena, which together won all six seats in the city in 2014. For millions of Mumbai voters, the elections again put a spotlight on the city\u2019s perennial problems of overcrowding, unsafe infrastructure, traffic congestion and inadequate housing. Dutt is challenging the ruling BJP\u2019s sitting Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan to reclaim the Mumbai North Central seat. In the city\u2019s south, the fight will be between regional party Shiv Sena\u2019s Arvind Sawant and Congress\u2019 Milind Deora, a former federal minister. Deora has been endorsed by two prominent billionaires - Mukesh Ambani, Asia\u2019s richest man, and Kotak, the continent\u2019s richest banker. Ambani\u2019s son on Friday though was in the audience listening to the prime minister predict a victory for his alliance. BJP supporters streamed into a ground at the heart of Mumbai\u2019s financial district on Friday, some singing \u201cYes, I too am a watchman,\u201d along with the lyrics blasting from loudspeakers that referred to Modi\u2019s characterization of himself as a watchman for the nation, guarding against terrorists and corruption. The prime minister avoided references to Bollywood in his speech, though he has associated with movie stars on social media and recently did an interview with a famous actor. His praise for drivers of Mumbai\u2019s black and white taxis drew a warm response from the crowd. India\u2019s largest conglomerates including Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Tata Group, its two main stock markets and its Hindi film industry are all housed in Mumbai. Billionaires who call it home include Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Slums can often be found nestled close to the homes of its rich and famous. This is the moment that matters..\u00a0 Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com\/L0AHJLL4uY \u2014 PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019 Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com\/TrFUVEFWJS \u2014 Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 29, 2019 Still, the city\u2019s rising affluence is slowly transforming its skyline with slums, old buildings and industrial areas making way for glass-and-steel high rises and neighborhoods peppered with upmarket bars and restaurants. Residential townships have sprung up and much-needed infrastructure, such as a a new, rapid transit metro, are being put in place. Including Mumbai, 17 constituencies in the state of Maharashtra will vote Monday, along with 55 more across the country. Over 128 million voters will decide the political fate of 961 candidates in this fourth of seven days of voting.