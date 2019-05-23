MP election result LIVE: Can BJP ward off Congress challenge in Hindi heartland? Results to be out shortly

MP, Chhattisgarh election result 2019 LIVE: Having dominated politics in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a jolt in December 2018 when it suffered losses at the hands of the Congress party in the Assembly elections. While reclaiming the state from the Congress is still a long way to go, the BJP faces the challenge of reatining its hold in Lok Sabha elections in the two central states. Both states collectively command 40 parliamentary seats (Madhya Pradesh 29 and Chhattisgarh 11). While elections in Chhattisgarh took place in three different phases on April 11, 18 and 23, Madhya Pradesh went to polls in four phases between 29 April and 19 May. Results will be declared on Thursday (May 23) for all the 40 seats. Despite the defeat in assembly elections and a potent challenge from the Congress which has been in power for close to five months now, the exit polls have predicted a clear Modi wave. According to News 18-IPSOS exit polls, the BJP may win 24-26 seats while the Congress is expected to get 3-5 seats in MP. The India Today-Axis survey predicted 26 to 28 seats for BJP and Chanakya's exit poll predicted a clean sweep for the BJP. In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 27 seats in MP and 10 in Chhattisgarh.