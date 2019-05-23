  1. Home
MP election result LIVE: Can BJP ward off Congress challenge in Hindi heartland? Results to be out shortly

Updated:May 23, 2019 6:42:44 am

MP Lok Sabha election result LIVE: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are currently ruled by the Congress. The two states send 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Exit polls have predicted an easy for the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Both the states are currently ruled by the Congress. However, exit polls have predicted an easy win for the BJP in these states.

MP, Chhattisgarh election result 2019 LIVE: Having dominated politics in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a jolt in December 2018 when it suffered losses at the hands of the Congress party in the Assembly elections. While reclaiming the state from the Congress is still a long way to go, the BJP faces the challenge of reatining its hold in Lok Sabha elections in the two central states. Both states collectively command 40 parliamentary seats (Madhya Pradesh 29 and Chhattisgarh 11). While elections in Chhattisgarh took place in three different phases on April 11, 18 and 23, Madhya Pradesh went to polls in four phases between 29 April and 19 May. Results will be declared on Thursday (May 23) for all the 40 seats.

Despite the defeat in assembly elections and a potent challenge from the Congress which has been in power for close to five months now, the exit polls have predicted a clear Modi wave. According to News 18-IPSOS exit polls, the BJP may win 24-26 seats while the Congress is expected to get 3-5 seats in MP. The India Today-Axis survey predicted 26 to 28 seats for BJP and Chanakya’s exit poll predicted a clean sweep for the BJP. In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 27 seats in MP and 10 in Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results

Welcome to the Live blog of Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results. The central state has 29 parliamentary seats where elections were held in four different phases on April 20, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The two national parties -- BJP and Congress are the main political parties in the state.

MP election result live, mp lok sabha election A supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party flag during an election campaign rally.In the previous general elections held in 2014, the BJP had won 27 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the saffron party bagged 10 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP which was ruling the states last 15 years, lost the power to Congress in the previous assembly elections held in December 2018. However, despite losing the assembly polls, the BJP appears to be the voters' favourite. This time again, exit polls have predicted that the BJP will sweep these two states, thus giving an upper hand to the BJP at the Centre.
