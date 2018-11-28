MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Voting across 230 assembly seats begins amid tight security

MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling across all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway amid tight security. According to Election Commission, over 65,000 polling stations have been set in the state for smooth conduct of polls. A total of 5.04 crore voters including 2.63 crore males, 2.41 crore females, 1,389 third gender and 62,172 postal electors are eligible to exercise their franchise. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. A PTI report said that 1.80 lakh security personnel including central paramilitary forces have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 40,487 vehicles, including 9,600 buses and 8,500 minibuses are being used in the polling process.

In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP 4 and independents 3. This time, the BJP has fielded candidates on all 230 seats and Congress on 229 seats. The results will be declared on December 11.

