MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Voting across 230 assembly seats begins amid tight security

MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling across all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway amid tight security. According to Election Commission, over 65,000 polling stations have been set in the state for smooth conduct of polls. A total of 5.04 crore voters including 2.63 crore males, 2.41 crore females, 1,389 third gender and 62,172 postal electors are eligible to exercise their franchise. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. A PTI report said that 1.80 lakh security personnel including central paramilitary forces have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 40,487 vehicles, including 9,600 buses and 8,500 minibuses are being used in the polling process.
In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP 4 and independents 3. This time, the BJP has fielded candidates on all 230 seats and Congress on 229 seats. The results will be declared on December 11.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said that he has full faith in the people of state that they will vote Congress to the power. "I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP," he said, adding that Congress will pocket around 140 seats this time.
Polling is underway in 3 constituencies of Maoist-affected Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh amid tight security, while in the remaining 227 of the 230 Assembly seats polling will begin at 8 am. The polling will end in the three constituencies -- Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada -- at 3 p.m, while it will continue till 5 p.m in all the other constituencies.
On the eve of polling, BJP three-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan landed up at the Indian Coffee House located in Bhopal's TT Nagar area. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhna and younger son Kunal. They treated themselves to south Indian delicacies. On the other hand, madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath visited Hanuman temple in Chhindwara to offer prayers.
According to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao, polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats. In the remaining three seats that are Naxal-affected Balaghat district - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7 am to 3 pm.