More trouble for Rahul Gandhi, EC seeks explanation on ‘anti-tribal law’ remark within 48 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has served a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remark against Modi government in his election speech at Madhya Pradesh's Sahadol last month. The poll body has said Rahul's April 23 address wherein he said that Modi government has enacted a new rule under which the tribals can be shot violated the model code of conduct. The Election Commission has given 48 hours time to Rahul Gandhi to file his response. The poll body said that Congress leader's statement violated the poll code under Para (2) of the part (1) of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates. The notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi after Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Madhya Pradesh Om Pathak and Neeraj approached the poll body and lodged a complaint against him. "Now Narendra Modi has made a new law. For tribals, a new law has been enacted, in which a line has been written that now tribals can be shot. In the new law, it is written that tribals will be attacked, your lands will be taken, your forest will be taken, your water will be taken and then they say that tribals can be shot," Rahul had said on April 23 while addressing a public meeting in Sahadol. The latest development comes just a few days after Rahul Gandhi expressed an apology to the Supreme Court for attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is a thief), referring to PM Narendra Modi, remarks to the top court. Rahul issued an apology after the court had pulled him for not accepting his mistake in his earlier affidavit in which he had express regret. The SC has now asked Rahul to file one more affidavit expressing unconditional apology for wrongly attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' to the court.