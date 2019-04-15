Money for ‘Nyay’ scheme to come from Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya pockets, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 7:20 PM

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said Nyay assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorest families if the party is voted to power.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said funds for his party’s ‘Nyay’ minimum income guarantee scheme will come from the pockets of fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The three businessmen mentioned by Gandhi, are wanted in India for fraud and money laundering.

“I was inspired by Narendra Modi’s false promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian,” Gandhi said at a poll rally here, while speaking about the scheme, which the Congress has described as a “surgical strike” on poverty.

