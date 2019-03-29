Modi’s pitch in Odisha ahead of polls: Only BJP can provide the good government Odisha deserves

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 12:11 PM

In his twitter post written in Odia language, Modi said the ruling BJD has failed to meet the aspirations of the people while the Congress was unable to emerge as a credible opposition.

Modi’s pitch in Odisha ahead of polls: Only BJP can provide the good government Odisha deserves (ANI Image)

Prior to launching the BJP’s election campaign in Odisha’s Koraput district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the saffron party will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Odisha. In his twitter post written in Odia language, Modi said the ruling BJD has failed to meet the aspirations of the people while the Congress was unable to emerge as a credible opposition.

“Odisha deserves a good government and the BJP will provide it,” Modi said in the tweet. Modi is on a visit to Jeypore in Koraput district on Friday for addressing his first election rally in eastern India. He is also scheduled to address another election meeting at Kalahandi on April 2.

Polling in both Koraput and Kalahandi will be held in the first phase on April 11. Simultaneous polling will be held in Odisha for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and the 147 assembly constituencies in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

