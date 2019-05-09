Modi will get second term as he has people’s blessings: Shah

Ujjain | Published: May 9, 2019

Amit Shah, BJP, election issue, parliputra lok sabha, Modi vs rahul, Rahul Gandhi holiday, lok sabha elections. amit shah rally, amit shah speech, rahul gandhi article 370, rahul terrorists, rahul kashmir, congress election manifesto, congress sedition law Jamshedpur: BJP President Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally in support of the party candidate Vidhut Varan Mahato for Lok Sabha polls, in Jamshedpur, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get re-elected for a second term after the Lok Sabha polls as he has blessings of the people of the country.

Shah said wherever he goes in the country, he hears the chants of “Modi, Modi”.

“I have visited the entire India during the Lok Sabha electioneering and wherever I went Modi, Modi chants rented the air.

“This is not just a slogan but the manifestation of 125 crore people’s blessings for Modi,” he told an election rally here.

“Narendra Modiji is going to become the Prime Minister again on May 23 the date the result of the general elections will be announced,” he added.

Showering praises on Modi, Shah said the Prime Minister is a workaholic, who has not taken even a single day’s leave since the last 20 years.

Modiji works for 18 hours daily, he said, adding in contrast, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi dashes off to foreign destinations when the mercury shoots up in the summer.

His party and his mother then look for him, the BJP chief said, taking potshots at Gandhi.

He asked people to vote for Modi as the country was safe in his hands.

“During the previous regime of Sonia-Manmohan, our jawans were slaughtered and their heads were taken away. But the previous UPA government kept mum,” he said.

However, things have changed under the Modi government, Shah said.

He said after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men attained martyrdom, Pakistan, fearing a surgical
strike, increased vigil at the border.

But Modi, who has a 56-inch chest, gave a free hand to the Air Force and our jawans bombed a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan and blew away terrorists, he

