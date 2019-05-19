Modi wave to elude southern states; Congress, regional parties to do well, predict exit polls

While a majority of exit polls predicted a clear mandate in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, four out of five south Indian states seem to have voted in favour of non-NDA formations. The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to bag a majority of seats in Karnataka, which is ruled by a coalition of the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular. While the India Today-Axis My India poll sees the BJP winning 21-25 seats in the state with a vote share of 49 per cent, the Republic - CVoter survey gives 18 seats to the BJP and nine to the Congress. The DMK-Congress alliance is likely to win 34-38 seats in Tamil Nadu, according to the India Today-Axis My India survey. The AIADMK-BJP alliance could win 0-4 seats in the state, predicts the survey. The poll conducted by Today's Chanakya predicts 31 \u00b1 4 Seats to the DMK alliance and 6 \u00b1 4 seats to AIADMK alliance. The ruling Left Democratic Front seems to be in for a drubbing in Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front is predicted to win 15-16 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state while the CPM led LDF is expected to get only 3-5 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India survey. The exit poll by Today's Chanakya predicts 16 \u00b1 3 seats for the UDF, 4 \u00b1 3 seats for LDF, while the BJP is expected to open its account in the state with one seat. The India Today-Axis My India survey for Andhra Pradesh gives 18-20 seats to the YSR Congress led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a vote share of 45 per cent. However, Today's Chanakya survey predicts a win for Chandrababu Naidu's TDP with 17 \u00b1 3 seats. The TRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao is predicted to do well in Telangana. India Today-Axis My India survey gives 10-12 of 17 seats to the ruling party. The BJP and the Congress are expected to win 1-3 Lok Sabha seats in the state each, while AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi is predicted to win one. The Today's Chanakya survey predicts 14 \u00b1 2 seats for TRS, while 1 \u00b1 1 seats for the Congress and the BJP. The Congress is expected to win the Union Territories of Puduchery and Lakshadweep, according to the India Today-Axis My India survey. South Indian states with their 129 seats were expected to play a decisive role in case of a fractured verdict. But with most exit polls predicting a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the tally of southern parties may not hold any significance. Regional parties dominate three of the five South Indian states - Tamil Nadu which has 39 seats, Telangana (17 seats) and Andhra Pradesh (25 seats). National parties have a significance only in Karnataka (28 seats) and Kerala.