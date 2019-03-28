Saboot vs Sapoot, Dumdaar vs Daagdaar: Modi draws battle lines for Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi kick-started his Lok Sabha election campaign addressing a big rally in Meerut. (File Photo/PTI)

Modi speech today: Terror reigned supreme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s star canvasser hit the campaign trail today, making it clear that national security, terror and nationalism are going to be his poll plank in these elections. On Thursday, PM Modi kicked off his much-anticipated campaign for the crucial Lok Sabha elections and made a strong pitch for a second term for Modi sarkar. Choosing Meerut as the venue to begin his campaign, the Prime Minister thanked voters for posing faith in him in the last elections. Notably, Modi, then the prime ministerial candidate, had kicked off his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the same venue in Uttar Pradesh.

In his maiden speech in this Lok Sabha campaign, the PM took on the Congress and the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, and positioned his government as one which had the ability to take decisions and the resolve to go ahead with them. The Prime Minister underlined the government’s action against terror to outline its ability to protect the nation, and came down hard on the Opposition for questioning the actions of the armed forces.

Throughout his Meerut speech, the Prime Minister made repeated references to those asking for proof of recent actions by armed forces against terrorists to attack him, while also drawing parallels between his government and the UPA rule to buttress the NDA’s superiority as far national security and intolerance against corruption is concerned. The Prime Minister also targetted the Gandhi family and said the agenda of the Opposition was only to further the politics of dynasty and corruption.

Modi’s attack on the Congress and Opposition at Meerut rally:

Saboot vs Sapoot

Targetting those who questioned the surgical strikes conducted by the armed forces at terror camps in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition seeking proof amounted to the mockery of the jawans. Referring to the armed forces jawans as India’s ‘sapoot’, PM Modi said that they were the best answer to those questioning the strikes. “I wish to ask my countrymen, does India need proof or sons of soil? The nation’s sapoot are the best answer to those asking for proof,” PM Modi said. “Those who ask for proof are those who seek to challenge and discredit the armed forces,” he added.

Dumdaar vs Daagdaar

Taking on the Opposition parties who are trying to come together with the sole agenda of dislodging him as Prime Minister, Modi referred to the Mahagathbandhan as ‘Mahamilawati‘ (super adulterated) and said that the nation was never safe and secure under the rule of such leaders. “Bomb blasts were regular under the Mahamilawati sarkar which shielded terrorists. These were the same people who checked the name and identity of a terrorist before deciding whether he should be punished,” Modi said. “On one hand, there is a culture of New India, and on the other is the spread of dynasty and corruption. On one hand is a solid Chowkidar and on the other, an excess of the tainted.”

Referring to the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said under their rule in the state, women never got justice, while criminals were running for cover under the BJP’s rule in the state.

Heroes of India vs Heroes of Pakistan

Invoking his government’s credentials as one with strong resolve towards national security, the Prime Minister cited the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force as well as the successful test of the A-SAT anti-satellite missile on Wednesday. “Be it land, air or space, this Chowkidar’s government has shown the courage to conduct surgical strikes,” PM Modi said. He also took a swipe at the Opposition to attack the Opposition and said those who were challenging the Chowkidar are today shedding tears. “Why did Modi strike inside Pakistan? Why were terror camps destroyed? They are shedding tears on such things,” Modi said. All such ‘adulterated’ people are in a race to prove their popularity in Pakistan. They are all over Pakistani media. It is for people to decide whether you need a hero of India or a hero of Pakistan.”

Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme a farce

The Prime Minister also broke his silence on the minimum income guarantee scheme promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently. Hitting out at the Congress for mocking him when he launched the Jan Dhan Yojana, Modi said that those who could not even open bank accounts could not be trusted. “When we tried to put money into the bank accounts of poor, they mocked us saying there were no bank accounts. Today, the same people are promising to put money into your accounts. Can you trust those who could not even bank accounts for the poor to deposit money into your accounts? Is it believable,” Modi asked the crowd.

SARAB – Modi rechristens UP alliance

PM Modi came down hard on rivals-turned-friends Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav who have formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Slamming Mayawati for joining hands with the Samajwadi Party, the PM said that she chose to join hands with the same people she fought for decades to put behind bars. Warning voters to beware of such an alliance, Modi said: “Sapa (Samajwadi Party) ka ‘sa’, RLD ka ‘Ra’ aur Baspa (BSP) ka ‘ba’, matlab ‘sarab’. (Take the ‘Sa’ of Samajwadi Party, ‘Ra’ or Rashtriya Lok Dal and ‘Ba’ of Bahujan Samaj Party),” PM Modi said. “For UP’s good health and for India’s future, should you not stay away from sarab? Sapa, RLD, Baspa, ye ‘sarab’ aapko barbaad kar degi (this sarab will destroy you).”

Only signboard changed – Modi’s jibe at Akhilesh-Mayawati

Taking on the UP grand alliance of SP-BSP and RLD, Modi said that merely changing the signboard does not change the shop. Referring to the Muzaffarnagar riots, Modi said that the people of UP were still suffering from the ill-effects of the riots carried out under the Samajwadi Party’s rule. “Do not forget that these are the same people who protested a law against Triple Talaq. They say women do not get murdered due to Triple Talaq. At least they stay alive.”

Modi also mocked the transformation in Uttar Pradesh from ‘UP ke Ladke’ (AKhilesh and Rahul) to ‘Bua Babua’ (Akhilesh and Mayawati), saying he was amused with the speed at which things changed in UP. “We saw the game of UP ke ladke in the UP elections. The speed with which this (Akhilesh-Rahul alliance) reached Bua-Babua (Akhilesh-Mayawati alliance) is indeed remarkable. The leaders of a party who wished to finish Behenji in the guest house are today her friends,” PM Modi said, in an apparent reference to the Guest House episode where Maywati was allegedly attacked by goons of the Samajwadi Party. –

Rahul thought A-SAT was theatre set

Modi also responded to the “Theatre Day” jibe hurled at him by Congress president Rahul Gandhi after India successfully conducted the A-SAT test. While congratulating the DRDO for the achievement, Rahul took a dig at Modi and greeted him on World Theatre Day, an apparent reference to criticism that PM Modi violated the poll code by choosing to address the nation. Responding to Rahul’s swipe, Modi took a jibe at the Congress president without naming him and said, “There are some intelligent people who thought I was referring to a theatre set when I spoke about A-SAT. One doesn’t know whether to laugh or to cry at such intelligence.” Modi further said that the Congress ignored India’s space prowess by choosing to launch such attacks against him.