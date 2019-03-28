Modi speech in Rudrapur: Congress govt sat on Rafale files, was eyeing commissions from defence deals

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 4:54 PM

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, he alleged that the Congress sat on the deal for the Rafale fighter jet as it was eyeing the “malai” (commission, kickbacks) from it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday blamed the previous Congress-led governments for the delays in acquiring military hardware, claiming that the party was more focused on “commissions” from defence deals. Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, he alleged that the Congress sat on the deal for the Rafale fighter jet as it was eyeing the “malai” (commission, kickbacks) from it. He said the Congress focus has been was on “malai”, not on national security.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Meerut, kicking off his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

