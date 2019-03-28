PM Modi election speech in Meerut: Top 5 things he said

PM Modi addressing an election rally in Meerut. (Photo/@BJP4India)

PM Modi speech in Meerut today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 delivering a hard-hitting speech in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Addressing a rally in the UP district situated about 70 km from New Delhi, PM Modi exuded confidence of BJP retaining power and said that 130 crore people of India have made up their mind who to elect in 2019. Cornering the Opposition over issues likes national security, terror and dynasty politics, PM Modi said his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres – land, sky and space.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

PM Modi also came down hard on the Opposition for seeking ‘saboot’ (proof) of IAF air strikes conducted on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot after the Pulwama terror attack. “Our sapoot (sons) are our best saboot (proof),” PM Modi said triggering a huge applause from the crowd.

Paying tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh in Meerut rally, PM Modi, in an apparent response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘chowkidar chor hai’, said ‘chowkidar does no injustice’. Chaudhary Charan Singh’s son RLD leader Ajit Singh has aligned with the BSP and the SP for Lok Sabha polls.

Modi’s Meerut speech – Highlights

1. ‘Chowkidar govt had courage to execute surgical strike’

On one side there is a strong ‘chowkidar’, on the other a line of tainted people. Ground, air or space the courage to conduct a surgical strike was shown by your ‘chowkidar’ government.

2. ‘Congress did nothing for poor in 70 years’

Five years ago, when I sought your blessings, you gave me a lot of love. I had said that I will return the blessings and the love with interest, and I had also said that I will give account of the work I have done. Some people questioned me when I was opening bank accounts of poor people and now they are saying they will transfer money to poor people’s bank accounts.

3. ‘Mahamilavatis backed terrorists’

People who challenged me are in tears today. These ‘mahamilavati’ people will push India back again if elected. My critics are upset that I attacked terror groups in Pakistan. You tell me what do you want – heroes of India or heroes of Pakistan? Those who question me only want to protect their dynasty. It’s honesty vs dynasty in these elections.

4. ‘Saboot vs Sapoot’

This election is about saboot vs sapoot. People who want proof of surgical strike are against national security. Had Balakot air strike gone wrong, people would have blamed me. I am willing to give up everything for the country. This country has given me enough, now is the time to repay the debt.

5. ‘Fulfilled long-pending issues of defence personnel’

There were blasts in Delhi during previous government’s regime but all these have stopped now. The previous government shielded the terrorists. The critics don’t approve the idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. Previous governments didn’t take any step to provide modern equipment to our jawans. Bullet-proof jackets were needed, it was our government which approved their long-pending need. Our government also fulfilled the long-pending demand of OROP of our defence personnel.

Voting in Meerut, Gautambudh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Kairana is scheduled to take place in the first phase on April 11. Couting of votes will take place on May 23.